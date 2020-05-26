Anno History Collection Announced By Ubisoft – Four Classics, 4K, Online Multiplayer

Ubisoft has just announced pre-orders for the Anno History Collection, a compilation of classic Anno strategy titles spanning three hundred years of trade and economy simulation. Each title has been fully updated to work on modern operating systems without having to fuss with compatibility settings.

The Anno History Collection includes the first four titles in the Anno series as well as their expansions. Developed by Ubisoft Mainz, this collection of strategy titles have been beloved by fans for decades. From Anno 1404 to Anno 1701, there's three centuries worth of trading to enjoy this Summer. The full list of titles included is:

Anno ® 1602 History Edition and its expansion, New Islands, New Adventure

In addition to the compatiblity on newer operating sysytems, each title in the Anno History Collection also has a number of improvements to entice players back in. If you happen to have an old copy of Anno 1602 or other titles in the collection, you'll be able to load your original saved games into each title in the Anno History Collection.

Graphics: Thanks to resolutions of up to 4K, players’ cities will look better than ever.

Multiplayer Features: Updated and expanded multiplayer functionality including matchmaking.

Save Compatibility: Players will enjoy all improvements while continuing to save games from the original game versions.

Players will enjoy all improvements while continuing to save games from the original game versions. Other Features: Borderless window mode and multiscreen support.

Bonus Content: The Anno History Collection will also offer bonus content including soundtracks and wallpapers, as well as company logos and an ornament for Anno 1800 ™ .

Anno 1503 History Edition Multiplayer: 18 years after the release of the original game, Anno 1503 finally receives an official online multiplayer mode.









































Pre-orders for the Anno History Collection have opened today on Ubisoft's digital storefront while the collection will be available digitally on June 25th. The complete Anno History Collection will retail at $39.99, while each Anno title will also be available to purchase individually.