Animal Crossing: New Horizons First Update To Release This Week; Introduces New Event

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going to receive its first update before the game officially launches worldwide.

The 1.1.0 update will be released one day before the game launches, on March 19th. The update will bring support for a special event that is going to be held in April. Those who own Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will also receive special items for both the mobile game and the upcoming Switch game.

Last week, Famitsu reviewed Animal Crossing: New Horizons, awarding it a near-perfect score of 38 out of 40. Famitsu's feelings on the game have been echoed by the Western press as well, with most outlets awarding the game some pretty high scores. High scores that are definitely deserved, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons is among the best entries in the series, and, according to Dave, the biggest reinvention of the series' core gameplay.

This is a completely new kind of Animal Crossing experience while retaining everything you loved about the previous games. You'll spend hours catching fish and bugs, making money to pay off your loan, and do it while having more power over how you customise your experience than ever before. I adore Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this is quickly becoming one of my most-played games on Nintendo Switch. If you've ever had a love slow-paced social sims like Animal Crossing or The Sims, this game is essential.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 20th. The first update will be released the day before, on March 19th.