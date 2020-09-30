Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.5 Available Now; Adds Seasonal Halloween Event Alongside Pumpkin Content

Nintendo has rolled out Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.5 and here’s what it does.

The new Fall update for New Horizons just went live and should be downloaded automatically. Be sure to manually check for game updates if you haven’t received the update yet.

As for the contents of this new patch – the New Horizons 1.5 update adds the Halloween Seasonal event to the game alongside the Pumpkin plant and DIY gear. In addition to various bug fixes, a new function has been added to dreaming and players now have access to a new function to hide the hibaihin with the Y button.

We’ve included the release notes for this new update down below.

[Announcement]

The Fall update for #AnimalCrossing New Horizons is now available. Update your game and prepare for a month of spooky goodness leading to Halloween on 10/31! 🕸️🎃🍬 pic.twitter.com/gUKpDTYSYy — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 30, 2020

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.5 Release Notes General Seasonal event (Halloween) has been added.

Pumpkin (plant) and DIY items using pumpkin have been added.

In the dream visit of "Yumemi", a function to select a destination from the past visit history and a function to register the history as a favorite have been added.

Added the function to hide the hibaihin with the Y button on the catalog screen of Tanuki Shopping. Bug fixes We have made adjustments and fixed bugs so that you can play the game comfortably.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.