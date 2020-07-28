Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Adding Save Data Backup, Trippy Dreams, and More

Last month Animal Crossing: New Horizons delivered its first big summer update, which added diving and other new features, and now “Wave 2” is on its way. This second summer update, which drops this week, adds fireworks displays, trippy dreams, and yes…the long-awaited addition of cloud save data backups. You can check out a quick trailer for Summer Update Wave 2, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about what the latest Animal Crossing update will include:

– You can now choose to take a nap in any bed placed in your home. While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you'll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. She will grant those who share their island a "Dream Address" which players can exchange and use to visit each other's island in a dream. In dreams, nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart's content.

– You can now choose to take a nap in any bed placed in your home. While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. She will grant those who share their island a “Dream Address” which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream. In dreams, nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart’s content. Island Backup & Restoration Service – Nintendo Switch Online members can enable the new island backup service, which automatically uploads island and user save data to the internet at certain times. If your Nintendo Switch system is lost or damaged, you may be able to recover your island paradise as long as you’ve enabled island backup. In the event of loss or damage, contact Nintendo Consumer Support about restoring the island and user save data on your new or repaired Nintendo Switch system. After your island data and individual player data is restored, you can get back to building your island community!

Island backup won’t require a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo is promising to introduce the ability to move your Animal Crossing save data to a new system later this year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch. Summer Update Wave 2 arrives this Thursday (July 30).