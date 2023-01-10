Android Faces a Huge Trouble in One of its Largest Markets in the World

Android, at the time of writing, occupies over 43.23% market share, the largest compared to all mobile platforms, and it totally dwarves its competitor, iOS, which stands at 17.67%. However, the latest information suggests that Android is on the brink of facing massive damage in one of its largest markets, where it occupies over 97% market share.

Android's position in India could dwindle in the next few months

Android is currently facing a lot of trouble in India, where the growth could come to a halt, and all of this is because of antitrust order that will change how Google is marketing the platform.

In October 2022, the Competition Commission of India CCI fined Google $161 million. Google was fined for exploiting its dominant market share in India and was asked to change the restrictions it forces smartphone makers to follow regarding systems or pre-installed apps.

According to Google's reasoning, giving in to CCI's decision will result in the company changing an age-old business model. The search giant will need to make modifications to the existing contracts, there will also be a need for new license agreements, and the existing arrangements with over 1,100 device manufacturers and over 1,000 app developers will also have to be altered.

This is what Google has said in its Supreme Court filing (via Reuters)

"Tremendous advancement in growth of an ecosystem of device manufacturers, app developers and users is at the verge of coming to a halt because of the remedial directions."

If this does go through, Google and Android, in general, will be facing trouble as the company will have to make changes to the mobile platform; these mechanisms have been in place for almost 15 years. The CCI has issues with Google prohibiting uninstalling system apps such as Google Maps or YouTube; these apps, for the longest time, have been a staple of Google's ecosystem.

Although Google has not commented on the situation, it has asked the Supreme Court to put the new order on hold.

Are you happy with how apps come preloaded on Google, or should there be another way? Let us know in the comments below.