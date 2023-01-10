Android Could Soon Allow You to Download Your eSIM to a New Phone

The idea of having a SIM-less phone is intriguing, and eSIM lets you do just that. However, considering it is not all that old, the feature can still use some work. Especially on Android, where to transfer your eSIM from one phone to another, you have to deactivate and activate the profile on another phone. That seems seamless, but you can't do this without letting your carrier know what you are up to.

Future Android phones can have a seamless eSIM transfer experience

However, this might change with the future version of Android. As you know, the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is rolling out today, and while Google has added new emojis and a bunch of other new things, the most important revelation was discovered by Mishaal Rahman.

Rahman found a feature and based on that, future Android versions could just let you seamlessly download your eSIM profile to a new phone. According to Rahman, the new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 comes with a new system property called 'euicc.seamless_transfer_enabled_in_non_qs,' and it does not take a coder to figure out what this means.

You might soon be able to transfer an eSIM profile from an old Android phone to a new phone, or convert a profile on a physical SIM card into an eSIM profile. Support for transferring profiles is being implemented in Google's SIM Manager app the LPA on Pixel and many GMS devices. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 9, 2023

Rahman has further clarified that Google will be implementing this feature in the SIM Manager app on the Pixel phones and the other phones that ship with Google Mobile Services. But it is worth noting that at the time of writing, we do know which devices will support this and which won't. A lot of modern-day phones do support eSIM and also run Google Mobile Service but it will be some time before this feature is fully available.

We are also not sure when Google will be releasing this eSIM download feature. it could either come out with Android 14 or sooner than that, but we will keep you posted as we hear more about it.