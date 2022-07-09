Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Leaks in Full Ahead of Launch

Rumors about the One UI 5.0 beta have been flying around for some time now. We do know that Samsung is currently internally testing the beta, and Android 13 should be available on Galaxy S22 devices soon, perhaps before this year ends, but luckily, we have our hands-on some screenshots that show everything that s new with the One UI 5.0.

Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Shows Very Little but Much Needed Improvements for a Better User Experience

The screenshots are coming over from folks over at 9to5Google, and they have clarified that this build was given to them by a source since Samsung has not made it publically. So, it would be safe to assume that this might not give out a complete picture of what Android 13-based One UI 5.0 is going to be like. Unsurprisingly, there is no change log available either but we do have some comparison screenshots that you can look at.

The first change is the tweaked notifications panel, on the left, you have One UI 4.0 and on the right, you have One UI 5.0. Nothing much has changed, to be honest. However, things are a lot cleaner in the Android 13-based One UI 5.0, with some nice separation between the notifications. The changes you see are subtle, but they do look good.

Next up, we have the permission dialogues. Samsung is now using the default Android permission dialogues, and this is not a bad thing at all, and they look and feel similar to how Google has been doing it. This should help speed up the update process. Alternatively, Samsung might change it in the future, but we will see that. On the left, you have One UI 4.0 and on the right, you have One UI 5.0.

Moving on, Android 13 on Galaxy S22 also brings OCR in the gallery and insert text from an image in the keyboard, a handy feature that should help a lot of people and make things more convenient.

Keyboard OCR will work the same way it does in iOS, which is always a good thing since it can save a lot of time.

The Security and privacy hub is Samsung's version of what Google has been doing for Android 13 and Pixel devices. It essentially takes all your accounts, passwords, security, and privacy features and put them on a single screen, which allows for much easier access to everything. It also does scan for anything that might be abusing an app's permissions or a security setting that should not be turned on.

With Android 13-based One UI 5.0, Samsung has also brought in new multitasking gestures. You can find them in labs, and users will be able to swipe up from the bottom with two screens to access split view or swipe in from the top right corner to make a popup window. The source has noted that the features do not work in the current build but should be live in the final build.

In addition to that, there are some more changes such as the Samsung Notes now having a collaboration feature. Currently active app showing up in the quick settings. About phone page now shows the image of the device, and we now have a UWB toggle in the settings.

Looking at all these changes, it is safe to say that Android 13-based One UI 5.0 does not bring a lot to the table in terms of visual changes but it does have a lot of under-the-hood improvements, something that is similar to what Android 13 has been all about so far.

The beta program for the One UI 5.0 could go live any day, and well, once it does, we will have a better understanding of what Samsung has added or removed.