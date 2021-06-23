Android 12 Beta 2.1 is Now Rolling Out with Bug Fixes for Pixel Phones

Google has started rolling out the latest Android 12 Beta 2.1 to Pixel devices, and this one is widely considered to have fixed a lot of issues and improved the stability as well. The Android 12 Beta 2.1 addresses many issues, and most of these issues were reported to be coming in between the daily use of the users. So, it really is nice to see Google doing something good and releasing the fix for the Pixel phones.

Android 12 Beta 2.1 is a Small Update But Brings Noticeable Improvements for Pixel Phones

For those wondering about the fixes, the Android 12 Beta 2.1 brings the following fixes, courtesy of 9to5Google.

Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. (Issue #190702454) Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen. (Issue #190700432, Issue #190644743) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted. Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet. Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on setup wizard (Issue #190082536).

In addition to that, the Android 12 Beta 2.1 also brings back the weather and calendar events to the At a Glance on the lock screen/always-on-display. The beta is now available for download as an OTA and is fairly small in size, too.

We have attached the factory images or the OTA files below for your convenience. If you want to know how to install Android 12 on your Pixel device, you can follow this tutorial.