Android 12 Beta 1 Introduced a Lot of New Emojis and Here Are All of Them

This should not come as a surprise, but Android 12 Beta 1 introduced a lot of changes. After all, Google has announced a brand new design language for the OS, so it is only fair to get more and more changes based on the design. Android 12 looks to be the most radical update since Android Pie back in 2018. Not just in terms of functionality but looks as well, the Material You design is radical, as well, and this design is not just something that is slapped onto the top of the software; it feels like something that is baked inside the UI, and it looks perfect, for the most part.

Android 12 Beta 1 Brings Some Interesting, More Consistent Looking Emojis

With so much to explore, we forgot about emojis and how they look this time around. Well, Android 12 does bring some new emojis, as well as improvements for some of the previous emojis. Almost all of them look more streamlined and modern, to say the least. While the changes are not drastic by any means, they are a welcomed change. However, this is the stock Android 12 emojis, which means that One UI and other skins will have different-looking emojis, which happens with every major release. You can look at some of the newer emojis below in comparison with the older ones.

Gboard Has Started Getting a New Design with Redesigned Keys

Some changes like the coconut are the drastic ones, as well as the emoji of Mount Fiji. You see similar changes across the board, which is really good as Google seems to be more consistent in emojis with Android 12. If you want to see all the emojis that have made their way into the Android 12 Beta 1, along with their comparison to the older ones, you can head over here and check for yourself. If you want to install it on your Pixel devices, you can do so by going here.

Android 12, for the most part, is looking to be an exciting upgrade, and we are looking forward to seeing how different OEMs reskin it in their design language, especially Samsung, since they have been having a lot of success with One UI 3.x.