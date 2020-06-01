Android 11 Leaked Power Button Menu Shows Smart Home Quick Controls

Android 11 should be releasing later this year if all things go accordingly. We recently reported how Google has postponed the Android 11 beta launch, however, that does not stop the leaks from coming as we have just gotten hands on a leak that shows the power button menu. Now the leak should not be surprising but it does give some hint at how the user interface is going to look like.

Android 11 Leaked Power Button Menu Focuses on Simplicity and Functionality

The image is coming from the leaked documentation and based on the image, the menu does show us a few new smart home shortcuts that are called "Quick Controls". These controls are going to be responsible for controlling everything ranging from smart lights as well as locks, thermostats and payment options. The standard power options like power off and restart are going to be there, of course.

Google Postpones June 3rd Event for Android 11 Beta Release

The leak is coming from Mishaal Rahman of XDA-Developers who shared a tweet showing the controls. You can have a look at the tweet below.

Here's what Android 11's power menu will look like with home automation/IoT shortcuts (Controls API) AND quick wallet access showing. (H/t @deletescape for the leaked doc that had this image) For context: https://t.co/8RU3RrYoJP pic.twitter.com/VH6XxNF8q4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 31, 2020

He further posted another image that shows the live camera feed.

The news of the existence of this power menu dates back to March, however, this is the first time we are seeing it in visualization and they do give a much better understanding of what you should be expecting in the Android 11. Of course, this is for vanilla Android and it will be different on other OEM skins such as One UI, but still, considering how most companies are now closely following vanilla Android, we doubt we are going to see a lot of changes.

As we talked before, Google was planning to release the beta on 3rd June, later this month. But has postponed the launch and there is no real information as to when the beta will be available. As always, we will keep you posted as there is more news on the Android 11 beta, as well as any upcoming leaks.