AMID EVIL Just Got Its NVIDIA RTX Update (Currently in Beta)

New Blood Interactive, the independent studio known for making fast-paced retro first-person shooters, announced today that AMID EVIL received the highly anticipated NVIDIA RTX update.

The game now supports raytracing technology, though the RTX implementation is still in beta and thus should be considered a work-in-progress. Still, the lighting and reflections improvements showcased in these screenshots and GIFs shared by New Blood Interactive are already quite impressive.

In order to enable the beta branch to test RTX, you need only go to your Steam game properties for AMID EVIL and enter the password AmidRTX12345.

Released in late June after a little over a year on Steam Early Access, AMID EVIL is currently 25% off for the ongoing Winter Sale. The game was featured among our Honorable Mentions for the Best Shooter Games of 2019 and the consensus on AMID EVIL is one of the strongest on all the Steam store with 97% based on overall reviews and 98% based on recent reviews.

The producers of DUSK and the creators of Return of the Triad invite you to embark

SEVEN distinct episodes each featuring a completely different setting and enemies

LUDICROUS magical weaponry that can be overcharged with the souls of the dead

ENDLESS Hordes of Evil to hone your skills against

BRUTAL and adaptive enemy AI that will hunt you down on land, sea and air

SPRAWLING non-linear levels filled with secrets and ancient lore

MULTITUDES of in-game options + cheat codes for a truly golden PC age experience

EPIC original & dynamic soundtrack composed by Andrew Hulshult

BUILT in Unreal Engine 4 for cutting edge visuals (even if they are a bit retro)