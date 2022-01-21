  ⋮  

AMD 5nm Zen 4 & Zen 4C Cores For Next-Gen EPYC & Ryzen CPUs Receive Improved Support In Linux 5.17 EDAC Driver

By Hassan Mujtaba
The latest Linux 5.17 Kernel drivers have added improved support for AMD's upcoming Zen 4 & Zen 4C cores for next-gen EPYC & Ryzen CPUs.

AMD's 5nm Zen 4 & Zen 4C Cores For Next-Gen EPYC & Ryzen CPUs Receive Further Support In Linux 5.17 Drivers

As reported by Phoronix, the one go-to source for all your Linux updates, the tech outlet spotted that the latest Linux 5.17 EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) drivers have added support for AMD's next-gen Zen cores, the Zen 4 & Zen 4C.

The new EDAC drivers not only add Zen 4 'AMD Family 19h Models 10h-1Fh' and Zen 4C 'AMD Family 19h Models A0h-AFh' support but also come with DDR5 support in both RDDR5 & LRDDR5 flavors. Since RDDR5 and LDDR5 memory standards are most commonly used in servers and data centers, this driver is geared mostly towards the AMD EPYC Genoa and Bergamo lineup which are expected to utilize the latest Zen 4 cores. In addition to that, Linux 5.17 Kernel is also expected to add several improvements and optimizations for AMD's upcoming and existing CPUs along with P-state capabilities.

Back in November, Kernel patches for Linux operating system also added temperature monitoring support for AMD CPUs with up to 12 CCDs, once again targeting the next-gen Zen 4 powered EPYC lineup. AMD has already acknowledged that they will be utilizing an optimized 5nm node by TSMC for next-gen EPYC & Ryzen 7000 CPUs that deliver twice the density, twice the power efficiency, and more than 25% performance gain vs Zen 3 cores.

The Zen 4 cores will power both the EPYC Genoa with up to 96 cores for General Purpose computing when it launches later this year while EPYC Bergamo will feature up to 128 Zen 4C cores that are optimized for cloud-native computing. EPYC Bergamo is expected to launch in 1H 2023.

The main competitor of AMD's EPYC Genoa lineup would be Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon family which is expected to launch in 2022 too with PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support. The lineup was recently rumored to not get a volume ramp until 2023. Overall, AMD's Genoa lineup seems to be in great form after this leak and could be a major disruption for the server segment if AMD plays its cards right till Genoa's launch by 2022.

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family NameAMD EPYC NaplesAMD EPYC RomeAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC Milan-XAMD EPYC GenoaAMD EPYC BergamoAMD EPYC Turin
Family BrandingEPYC 7001EPYC 7002EPYC 7003EPYC 7003X?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7005?EPYC 7006?
Family Launch201720192021202220222023-2024?2024-2025?
CPU ArchitectureZen 1Zen 2Zen 3Zen 3Zen 4Zen 4Zen 5
Process Node14nm GloFo7nm TSMC7nm TSMC7nm TSMC5nm TSMC5nm TSMC3nm TSMC?
Platform NameSP3SP3SP3SP3SP5SP5SP5
SocketLGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 6096LGA 6096LGA 6096
Max Core Count3264646496128256
Max Thread Count64128128128192256512
Max L3 Cache64 MB256 MB256 MB768 MB?384 MB?TBDTBD
Chiplet Design4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD)8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IODTBD
Memory SupportDDR4-2666DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR5-5200DDR5-5600?DDR5-6000?
Memory Channels8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel12 Channel12 ChannelTBD
PCIe Gen Support64 Gen 3128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 5TBDTBD
TDP Range200W280W280W280W320W (cTDP 400W)320W (cTDP 400W)480W (cTDP 600W)
