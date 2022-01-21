AMD 5nm Zen 4 & Zen 4C Cores For Next-Gen EPYC & Ryzen CPUs Receive Improved Support In Linux 5.17 EDAC Driver

The latest Linux 5.17 Kernel drivers have added improved support for AMD's upcoming Zen 4 & Zen 4C cores for next-gen EPYC & Ryzen CPUs.

AMD's 5nm Zen 4 & Zen 4C Cores For Next-Gen EPYC & Ryzen CPUs Receive Further Support In Linux 5.17 Drivers

As reported by Phoronix, the one go-to source for all your Linux updates, the tech outlet spotted that the latest Linux 5.17 EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) drivers have added support for AMD's next-gen Zen cores, the Zen 4 & Zen 4C.

AMD Shares Are Now Perched on a Precarious Precipice as a Critical Trendline Breach Looms

The new EDAC drivers not only add Zen 4 'AMD Family 19h Models 10h-1Fh' and Zen 4C 'AMD Family 19h Models A0h-AFh' support but also come with DDR5 support in both RDDR5 & LRDDR5 flavors. Since RDDR5 and LDDR5 memory standards are most commonly used in servers and data centers, this driver is geared mostly towards the AMD EPYC Genoa and Bergamo lineup which are expected to utilize the latest Zen 4 cores. In addition to that, Linux 5.17 Kernel is also expected to add several improvements and optimizations for AMD's upcoming and existing CPUs along with P-state capabilities.

Back in November, Kernel patches for Linux operating system also added temperature monitoring support for AMD CPUs with up to 12 CCDs, once again targeting the next-gen Zen 4 powered EPYC lineup. AMD has already acknowledged that they will be utilizing an optimized 5nm node by TSMC for next-gen EPYC & Ryzen 7000 CPUs that deliver twice the density, twice the power efficiency, and more than 25% performance gain vs Zen 3 cores.

The Zen 4 cores will power both the EPYC Genoa with up to 96 cores for General Purpose computing when it launches later this year while EPYC Bergamo will feature up to 128 Zen 4C cores that are optimized for cloud-native computing. EPYC Bergamo is expected to launch in 1H 2023.

The main competitor of AMD's EPYC Genoa lineup would be Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon family which is expected to launch in 2022 too with PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support. The lineup was recently rumored to not get a volume ramp until 2023. Overall, AMD's Genoa lineup seems to be in great form after this leak and could be a major disruption for the server segment if AMD plays its cards right till Genoa's launch by 2022.

AMD EPYC CPU Families: