AMD Zen 3 Has The Fastest CPU Boost Frequency Ramp Time Of All Chips, Less Than 2ms For Boost To Kick-In

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 17, 2022, 04:47 AM EDT
AMD Zen 3 Has The Fastest CPU Boost Frequency Ramp Time Of All Chips, Less Than 2ms For Boost To Kick-In 2

The Zen 3 architecture from AMD has been tested in various applications and achieves its boost clock at lightning-fast rates, reports Chips & Cheese. The ultra-fast rate is especially true in its mobility lineup, which switches between idle clock speeds to boost in less than 2ms.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Zen 3 CPU can hit boost clocks much faster than the Snapdragon SOCs

Tech outlet, Chips and Cheese tested seventeen different processors, ranging from AMD and its competitors to varying architectures. One crucial takeaway from the testing was that it dealt with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile CPU compared to SoC-based handhelds.

In the study, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU  produced a speedier boost kick-in time than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SOC. The APU offered a ramp time of 1.6 ms compared to Snapdragon's 19.6 ms ramp time.

This high performance from AMD displays the company's preference of keeping their processors detached from the Windows internal power management, which offers a 10 ms tick-rate. Windows internal power management uses the operating system to report workloads to the processors so that it can offer a higher performance state in return. The increase could also explain why several handheld gaming system designers used AMD Ryzen 7 5800U chips to power their consoles.

Image source: Chips and Cheese

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU is part of the Cezanne-U lineup that focuses on mainstream and low-power mobile designs. The chip features lower clock speeds but retains the same configuration as the Cezanne-H chipset. AMD's Ryzen 7 5800U features eight cores across sixteen threads along with 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The clocks for the chip are set at 2.00 GHz base and 4.40 GHz boost. The chip has a TDP of 15W that maxes out at 25W. It offers a 7nm, eight Compute Units, and a GPU clock of 2000 MHz.

For single-core performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU offers a significant boost, but in multithreaded performance tests, it does not provide the same level of performance. It still offers an increase in performance, but it is less than ten percent in multithreaded tests and well above twenty percent in single-threaded tests.

It will be interesting to see how AMD's new Zen 4 architecture will compare to Zen 3 in similar tests, especially its clock speed boosting mechanism.

News Source: TechPowerUP

