AMD Unveils Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU For $449 US, Also Intros AM4 Desktop Refresh Starting at $99 US, Launch Next Month

Today, AMD unveils its Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU for $449 US and several new AM4 Desktop Refreshes that start at $99 US with availability planned for April.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D For $449 US & Ryzen AM4 Desktop CPU Refresh Starting at $99 US Official, Launching Next Month

The unveil for today happens to confirm just the specs, pricing, and launch dates of the upcoming chips. The retail availability is planned for next month and it looks like AMD isn't disclosing the full lineup either. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the only 3D V-Cache chip in the lineup while there are a total of six standard Zen 3 and Zen 2 CPUs that start at $99 US. There are three missing SKUs that will be launching next month too.

AMD Opens Up Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU Support On 1st Gen X370, B350 & A320 AM4 Motherboards

The new chips can be seen as AMD's reaction to Intel's Alder Lake CPUs clawing away their x86 DIY market share which it had amassed over the last 5 years. With Alder Lake, Intel offered some really good prices to performance values, especially in the mainstream Core i3 & Core i5 segment. Most of the new chips from AMD, the refreshed parts, will be pitted against Intel's lineup, and while may ask why bother with these chips when Zen 4 is on the horizon? Well, AMD isn't going to launch its entry-level Raphael parts first but would instead focus on the higher-end parts before bringing out the more affordable solutions.

This move from AMD can help the red team retain its market share and even extend it since the mainstream segment had mostly been abandoned with Zen 3. These new chips on the AM4 CPU platform can once again reignite consumer interest who were waiting to try something new from AMD. So about AMD's new Ryzen portfolio, more details on those are listed below.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU - 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol' Powered

First up, we have the only Warhol chip that is based on the Zen 3D core architecture, this is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The CPU is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W. Recent reports suggest that there won't be any overclocking support enabled on the 3D V-Cache part.

Micron CEO Expects Chip Shortages To Continue Till 2023, SSD & DRAM Prices To Climb

As for the pricing, the CPU is going to feature the same MSRP as the 5800X at $449 US which means that the non-3D chip is going to get a price cut down to either $399 or even lower. The pricing makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K which does offer more cores/threads but lower cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips. The CPU is going to be available on 20th April in retail stores.

AMD Ryzen 5000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Powered

Next up, we have a few Zen 3 'Vermeer' CPU refreshes such as the Ryzen 7 5700X and the Ryzen 5 5600. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X will feature 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.4 GHz, a boost clock of 4.6 GHz, 36 MB of cache, all in a 65W TDP. The CPU will be priced at $299 US which puts it on par with the Intel Core i5-12600K.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.5 GHz, a boost clock of 4.4 GHz, and 35 MB of cache, all in a 65W TDP package. The CPU will be priced at $199 US and will have to compete against the Intel Core i5-12400 which retails for a little less with its 'F' variation. AMD's Ryzen 5000 refreshed parts are going to be available starting the 4th of April in retail stores.

AMD Ryzen 5000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' Powered

There are also going to be three new SKUs that will be based on the Zen 3 'Cezanne' die. These APUs will be cost-optimized and since they are using the APU dies, they will feature less cache. The said SKUs include the Ryzen 7 5700, Ryzen 5 5500, and Ryzen 3 5100.

The Ryzen 7 5700 will rock 8 cores and 16 threads with 24 MB cache, Ryzen 5 5500 will rock 6 cores and 12 threads with 19 MB cache while the Ryzen 3 5100 will rock 4 cores and 8 threads with 6 MB cache. The Ryzen 5 5500 is going to retail at $159 US MSRP which puts it slightly more expensive than the Core i3-12300 but it does offer more cores/threads. The Ryzen 7 5700 could cost around $249 while the Ryzen 3 5100 could cost close to $119 US. These CPUs will also be hitting retail on 4th of April though some parts may launch later.

AMD Ryzen 4000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' Powered

Last up, we have the trio of AMD Ryzen 4000 parts based on the Zen 2 'Renoir' dies. These include the top Ryzen 5 4600G which will relaunch for the DIY segment with 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz along with 11 MB of cache in a 65W package. This chip is going to hit retail for $154 US.

The non-iGPU variants include the Ryzen 5 4500 with 6 cores, 12 threads, 3.6 GHz base, 4.1 GHz boost clocks, 11 MB cache, & 65W TDP. This is priced at $129 US. The most entry-level SKU that is going to be priced the same as the Core i3-12100 is the Ryzen 3 4100 with 4 cores, 8 threads, a base clock of 3.8 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz. The chip will carry 6 MB of cache and a 65W TDP and is priced at $99 US. Once again, the Ryzen 4000 CPU refreshes will be available starting the 4th of April.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)