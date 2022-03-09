AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Pictured, Leaker States ‘No Overclocking Support’ on Upcoming 3D V-Cache Chip

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU samples are out in the wild and it looks like an owner of such a sample has leaked out the first pictures.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Leaks Out But Reportedly Doesn't Feature Overclocking Support

Most of the picture and the OPN code are blurred out but it looks like the first AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D chips are out in wild. What's interesting here is that the leaker who posted the picture also states it won't be featuring any overclocking support.

There are several reasons & one we already know is that AMD had to make some tradeoffs for supporting the extra 64 MB of the cache within its first 3D V-Cache chip. The tradeoff made was the lower clock on the X3D chip but it looks like the heat output from the CCD below the cache die can negatively affect it and even break the chip if it's overclocked. Now, this is all speculation from my end at the moment but it's most likely the explanation for the exclusion of overclocking on Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPUs. The other likely case is that this could be an engineering sample that this particular leaker had acquired and doesn't have overclocking enabled.

Frequency is important, frequency is important but every processor, every game is always a series of tradeoffs, bottleneck mitigations and in our architecture, when you are in the range of four and a half to five GIgahertz, four or five is enough when you put a ton of memory on top you know you are not limited by frequency anymore, you are not giving anything up to target that frequency, its the performance limiters or the performance accelerators move up, move elsewhere in the architecture so we can dial back on the frequency a bit ease up on the thermals, make it easier to cool and drop in a big extra blob of cache on top which is more transistor density, more thermal density so that's a trade-off that was very easy. Robert Hallock (AMD Head of Technical Marketing) via PCWorld

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU - The World's First 3D V-Cache Chip

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is going to be the first and only chip with 3D V-Cache based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture. The CPU is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W.

As for the pricing, the CPU is going to feature the same MSRP as the 5800X at $449 US which means that the non-3D chip is going to get a price cut down to either $399 or even lower. The pricing makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K which does offer more cores/threads but lower cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)

CPU Name Architecture Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price (MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 64 MB + 32 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 7 5700 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 8/16 TBD TBD 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $199 US AMD Ryzen 5 5500 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 19 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $159 US AMD Ryzen 5 5100 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 4/8 TBD TBD TBD 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 4700 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 6/12 TBD TBD 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $154 US AMD Ryzen 5 4500 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $129 US AMD Ryzen 3 4100 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $ 99 US

News Sources: HXL , Bilibili