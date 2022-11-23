AMD To Raise Prices of Xilinx Based FPGA Products By Up To 25% Starting 2023, Reveals Internal Letter

AMD contacted supply chain customers earlier this week to announce an increase in prices of Xilinx-based FPGA products. The company cites the COVID-19 epidemic, increasing supply costs, and the current supply & demand, causing the company to follow this path.

Beginning January 8, 2023, AMD will raise the selling price of the Spartan 6 and other Xilinx FPGA products. Spartan 6 products will see a hefty increase of twenty-five percent. In contrast, the remainder of the Xilinx products will increase by nearly eight percent, with the Versal series remaining untouched by fluctuating prices.

Victor Peng, President of the Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group at AMD, sent the following letter out to customers:

Delivery times for AMD's Xilinx 16nm UltraScale+ series, 20nm UltraScale series, and 28nm 7 series will now be delayed to twenty weeks and will not change until near the end of 2023's second quarter. However, AMD's Xilinx 45nm Spartan 6 series and 7nm Versal series will remain its lead times, including a few lesser-known affected product series from the company.

FPGA stands for Field Programmable Gate Arrays, which are

... semiconductor devices that are based around a matrix of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) connected via programmable interconnects. FPGAs can be reprogrammed to desired application of functionality requirements arfter manufacturing. — AMD Xilinx blog

FPGAs are widely used in aerospace, consumer electronics, data centers, industrial, HPCs, video and imaging processing, wireless communications, and more. On a performance scale, FPGAs can process above 500 MHz, depending on the use.

AMD is not the only company affected this year. Intel reached out to its customers in July to raise awareness of the looming price increase of its FPGA products starting October 9, 2023.

Interestingly, both companies' products affected by price increases were from companies that AMD and Intel purchased.

Intel's affected FPGA products include:

Aria series , including Arria II, Arria V, and Arria 10

, including Arria II, Arria V, and Arria 10 Cyclone series , including Cyclone, Cyclone II, Cyclone III, Cyclone IV, Cyclone V, and Cyclone 10

, including Cyclone, Cyclone II, Cyclone III, Cyclone IV, Cyclone V, and Cyclone 10 eASIC

EPCQ-A

MAX series , including MAX II, MAX V, and MAX 10

, including MAX II, MAX V, and MAX 10 Stratix series, including Stratix III, Stratix IV, and Stratix V

Some of the above listed only saw a price increase of ten percent, while the others saw up to twenty percent. The Arria II, Cyclone (first gen), II, and III models, MAX II, Stratix III, IV, and V models, and EPCQ-A and older received the twenty percent price hike. The Arria V and 10 models, Cyclone IV, V, and 10 models, MAX V and 10 models, eASIC, and more recently received a lesser price increase.

News Sources: Kuai Technology, AMD Xilinx