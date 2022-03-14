AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX 64 Core ‘Zen 3’ Is Now The Fastest Chip Ever Tested Within Passmark Benchmark
AMD's recently launched Threadripper PRO 5995WX flagship workstation CPU is shattering various performance benchmarks. One such example is the Passmark CPU benchmark where the chip has outperformed every other chip by a huge margin.
AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX Is The Ultimate & Fastest CPU Ever In Passmark Benchmark, All Thanks To The Power of 64 Zen 3 Cores
The AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX is a beast of a chip. It is based on the 7nm Zen 3 architecture and features a total of 9 chiplets which include 8 CCDs and a single IO die. Each of the CCDs is fully configured with 8 Zen 3 cores each for a total of 64 cores and 128 threads. The CPU is clocked at a 2.7 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost frequency. Other specifications include a 256 MB L3 cache and 32 MB of L2 cache for a total of 288 MB, 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and a TDP of 280W. The CPU offers up to 8-channel DDR4 memory support for up to 2 TB capacity support and comes in a 280 Watt TDP package.
|CPU Name
|CPU Cores
|CPU Thread
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes
|TDP
|Memory Support
|Price
|Launch
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX
|64 Core
|128 Thread
|2.7 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4
|280W
|8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)
|TBD
|March 2022
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX
|32 Core
|64 Thread
|3.6 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4
|280W
|8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)
|TBD
|March 2022
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX
|24 Core
|48 Thread
|3.8 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4
|280W
|8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)
|TBD
|March 2022
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX
|16 Core
|32 Thread
|4.0 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4
|280W
|8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)
|TBD
|March 2022
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX
|12 Core
|24 Thread
|4.1 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4
|280W
|8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)
|TBD
|March 2022
While there is no pricing attached to the chip as of right now, it should be close to around $5000 - $6000 considering all those hefty specifications that are great for workstation users. Unfortunately, the AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 lineup is currently a timed exclusive to Lenovo's P620 workstation and only works on their platforms.
But that's not what we are here for today, we are here for performance and the Threadripper PRO 5000 series is killing it. The flagship AMD Theadripper PRO 5995WX has shown up in the Passmark CPU benchmark along with its brethren and posted a massive 108,822 points, a stellar 28% jump over its predecessor, the 3995WX, and a 23% increase over the Zen 3 based EPYC 7763 CPU.
Even the Threadripper PRO 5965WX ends up faster than the 3975WX. That's 24 Zen 3 cores being 8% faster than 32 Zen 2 cores. The 5955WX with its 16 cores is 29% faster than the 3955WX while the 12 core 5945WX is 24% faster than the 3945WX. This is one insane performance boost that is provided by the addition of those Zen 3 cores. Considering that AMD juiced up a nice 20-25% gain on average from just upgrading the to the Zen 3 core and keeping the core count the same, we can expect even higher gains come next-gen when AMD is expected to increase the core counts & offer their latest Zen 4 core architecture.
