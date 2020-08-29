  ⋮  

AMD Silently Launches The Radeon RX 5300 3 GB Graphics Card, Features Navi 14 GPU With 1408 Cores

It looks like AMD isn't quite done yet with its first generation RDNA architecture as it has introduced the Radeon RX 5300 graphics card, an entry-level product designed for budget gamers. The Radeon RX 5300 comes with the same graphics core as the Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards but will come with a lower price point and tweaked specifications.

AMD Radeon RX 5300 Graphics Card Gets A Silent Launch, Navi 14 GPU With 1408 Cores & 3 GB GDDR6 Memory

The AMD Radeon RX 5300 launches at a time when the red team is close to introducing its 2nd Gen RDNA based GPUs. AMD has confirmed that it will focus on the high-end & enthusiast segment first with its RDNA 2 lineup so the Radeon RX 5300's launch could make sense if the entry-level products are planned for launch next year.

AMD Zen 3 Based EPYC Milan CPUs Up To 20% Faster Than Zen 2 Based EPYC Rome, Larger Cache & Faster Clocks

AMD Radeon RX 5300 Graphics Card Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 5300 features the Navi 14 GPU. This is the same GPU that powers the Radeon RX 5500 XT lineup of cards. The GPU is composed of 22 CUs or 1408 stream processors which is also the same as the Radeon RX 5500 XT. The main differences lie with-in the clock speeds and memory configuration.

AMD Radeon RX 5300 3 GB Graphics Card_Official Launch

The AMD Radeon RX 5300 features a game frequency of 1448 MHz and a boost frequency of 1645 MHz. That's an 18% difference in-game & a 12% difference in peak frequency when compared with the Radeon RX 5500 XT. The GPU offers a peak compute performance of 4.63 TFLOPs versus the 5 TFLOPs compute power of the RX 5500 XT.

The graphics card also comes with a reduced memory capacity of 3 GB versus the 4 GB GDDR6 memory on the base RX 5500 XT model. The GDDR6 memory runs at pin speeds of 14 Gbps but since it features a 96-bit bus, the memory bandwidth is reduced to 168 GB/s versus 224 GB/s on the RX 5500 XT. As for the TDP figures, the Radeon RX 5500 XT comes in a 100W TBP which is 30 Watts lower than the RX 5500 XT. The card requires a single 8-pin connector to boot.

NVIDIA GeForce GPUs Gain Major Market Share Versus AMD Radeon in Q2 2020, Hits 80% Market Share In The Discrete Segment

Display options include HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4. The GPU has all the bells and whistles you can expect from an RDNA based graphics card such as the AMD Freessync support, Direct X 12 & Vulkan API support.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XTRadeon RX 5300
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPs2304 SPs1408 SPs1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64144 / 6488 / 3288 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHz1130 MHz1670 MHzTBD
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHz1560 MHz1845 MHz1645 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHz1375 MHz1717 MHz1448 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPs7.19 TFLOPs5.19 TFLOPs4.63 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
4 GB GDDR6		3 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit96-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s288 GB/s224 GB/s168 GB/s
TBP235W225W180W150W130W100W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US$279 US$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)		$129 US?
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 201921st January, 20207th October 201928th August, 2020

AMD Radeon RX 5300 Graphics Card Performance

As for performance, AMD is targetting the Radeon RX 5300 at an entry-level 1080p gaming card. It is compared to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (overclocked) and delivers up to 45% better graphics performance in Battlefield 5 in high settings. NVIDIA has replaced the GeForce GTX 1650 with the SUPER variant which comes with a similar price point and far better performance so that might be a more valid comparison. We have yet to see how well the thermals and power consumption the RX 5300 handles.

AMD Radeon RX 5300 3 GB Graphics Card_Performance Numbers

The retail availability for the card isn't announced yet but considering that the Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB variant costs $169 US, the Radeon RX 5300 3 GB graphics card should feature a price point well below $150 US.

