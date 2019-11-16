AMD Ryzen processors have some incredible deals going on for the holiday season but an even more impressive deal has popped up, this time for the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X. The CPU can now be bought for a fraction of its introductory price and if you're planning to build a high-end desktop PC on a budget then this might be your perfect choice.

Wants More PCIe Lanes? Here's an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X With 64 For Just $150 US

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X launched back in 2017 as the first HEDT series from the red team. While there have been many 8 core processor launches since the 1900X, the processor may still be worth it for enthusiasts who want more PCIe lanes, NVMe RAID and quad-channel memory support with up to 2 TB (ECC) capacities.

Back when the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X launched, it was available for $549 US. Now the same chip can be bought for $149.99 US at Newegg and $155.00 US at Amazon. Again, there are plenty of reasons for buying this chip even in 2019. Starting with the specifications, the processor rocks 8 cores and 16 threads. it has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz. The chip carries 20 MB of cache and a TDP of 180W. It supports quad-channel (ECC / Non-ECC) memory with a total capacity of up to 2 Terabytes. Now it may not be the fastest 8 core chip any more and the Ryzen 7 2700X deal we reported yesterday is superb for budget gamers, the processor is great for storage enthusiasts.

AMD Threadripper and Ryzen Processor Family (2017):

Wccftech Cores/Threads Base Clock Turbo Clock L2 / L3 Cache TDP MSRP SEP Ryzen Threadripper 1950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB / 32 MB 180 Watts 999 USD 799 USD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 12/24 3.5 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB / 32 MB 180 Watts 799 USD 399 USD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X 8/16 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz 4 MB / 16 MB 180 Watts 549 USD 299 USD Ryzen 7 1800X 8.16 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz 4 MB / 16 MB 95 Watts 499 USD 239 USD Ryzen 7 1700X 8.16 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz 4 MB / 16 MB 95 Watts 399 USD 229 USD Ryzen 7 1700 8.16 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 4 MB / 16 MB 65 Watts 329 USD 219 USD Ryzen 5 1600X 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz 3 MB / 16 MB 95 Watts 249 USD 199 USD Ryzen 5 1600 6/12 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz 3 MB / 16 MB 65 Watts 219 USD 159 USD Ryzen 5 1500X 4.8 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz 2 MB / 16 MB 65 Watts 189 USD 149 USD Ryzen 5 1400 4.8 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz 2 MB / 8 MB 65 Watts 169 USD 129 USD

The processor rocks 64 PCIe lanes and while those are Gen 3 based versus Gen 4 on the new TRX40 motherboards, that's still a whole lot of PCIe expansion available to users. Along with the added benefit of NVMe RAID, those building high-end storage PCs or a secondary streaming setup can get the Threadripper 1900X at $150 US for an absolutely stellar HEDT setup. But as good as a deal it may sound, the X399 motherboard prices are pretty hefty at the moment with the cheapest TR4 socketed ASRock X399M Taichi going for around $309.99 US at Amazon.

The X399 motherboards have seen a price hike recently since they are no longer in production anymore due to the arrival of the TRX40 series which are expected to be priced insane. Again, if you've been eyeing a HEDT chip and need the extra PCIe lanes, then this is the best deal you can get right now!

