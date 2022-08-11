AMD Ryzen & EPYC CPUs Continue Gaining Market Share Across Desktop, Laptop & Server PC Platforms

AMD's Ryzen & EPYC CPUs continue gaining momentum in the PC market with all three segments (Desktop, Laptop & Server) witnessing market share increase.

AMD Ryzen & EPYC CPUs Drive Red Team's Desktop, Laptop & Server Market Share To New Heights

From the numbers provided by Mercury Research, it can be seen that AMD gained +0.4 points over the previous quarter leading to a 28.1% market share this quarter. This brings AMD's current share to a record high against Intel which currently stands at 71.9 % share but has been in a decline ever since AMD launched its Zen CPU architecture. Compared to last year, AMD achieved a +11.2 points jump (vs Q2 2021) despite the PC market slowing down significantly this year. AMD has also posted its own figures which are as below:

In desktop, AMD revenue share increased 0.7 share points year over year to 18.8%.

In notebook, AMD revenue share increased 12.1 share points year over year to 27.0% -- an all-time high for AMD.

In server, revenue share increased 11.3 share points year over year to 22.9%.

In overall x86, AMD revenue share increased 11.2 share points year over year to 28.1% -- an all-time high for AMD.

AMD Q1 2022 x86 CPU Market Share (via Mercury Research):

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 AMD Desktop CPU Market Share 18.3% 16.2% 17.0% 17.1% 19.3% 19.3% 20.1% 19.2% 18.6% 18.3% 18.0% 17.1% 17.1% 15.8% 13.0% 12.3% 12.2% AMD Mobility CPU Market Share 22.5% 21.6% 22.0% 20.0% 18.0% 19.0% 20.2% 19.9% 17.1% 16.2% 14.7% 14.1% 13.1% 12.2% 10.9% 8.8% N/A AMD Server CPU Market Share 11.6% 10.7% 10.2% 9.50% 8.9% 7.1% 6.6% 5.8% 5.1% 4.5% 4.3% 3.4% 2.9% 4.2% 1.6% 1.4% N/A AMD Overall x86 CPU Market Share 27.7% 25.6% 24.6% 22.5% 20.7% 21.7% 22.4% 18.3% 14.8% 15.5% 14.6% 13.9% N/A 12.3% 10.6% N/A N/A

Coming to segment-specific market share, the AMD Server and Mobile Division performed well with the Mobile segment leading with a +2.3 point share which currently sits at 24.8% against Intel's 75.2%. As expected, the Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" and Zen 3/Zen 2 refresh ramp has delivered a very positive outcome for the notebook side of things.

In the server segment, AMD saw a +2.3 point gain for a share that now sits at 13.9% versus Intel's still gargantuan 86.1% share. While Mercury Research bases its share on single and dual socketed platforms, a recent report by The Next Platform revealed that EPYC CPUs have outclassed Opteron chips and broken past the historical market share of 26% set by those chips more than a decade ago. The EPYC server share is expected to remain strong in the coming quarters considering the company itself confirmed that there's already strong demand for its next-gen Genoa & Bergamo chips which are expected to land soon.

I think the portfolios are continuing to expand. We're excited about not just the current portfolio, as you said, with Genoa, but as we expand to Genoa X at the very high end of the performance as well as Ciena that just broadens our portfolio for telco. So our expectation is that we continue to steadily grow share in the enterprise, as well as we go through 2023 and beyond. Genoa has much more content than Milan, right? If you think of Milan, it's Rome and Milan are 64 core processors. And as you get into Genoa and Bergamo, you get to 96 and 128 cores. So you would expect on a per unit basis that the ASP would go up. From what we see today, again, there is a strong customer pull on Genoa. AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

Finally, we have the desktop share where AMD also saw +2.3 points and sits at 20.6% compared to Intel's 79.4%. AMD recently introduced its Ryzen 5000 for the DIY segment in various mainstream and high-end options and with various discounts hitting the Ryzen 5000 chip family prior to their next-gen Ryzen 7000 launch next month, we can expect the share to remain strong going in Q3 '22. This also breaks past the two-year-old desktop share record that was set by Ryzen 3000 CPUs back in 2020.

According to research and market analyst, Mike Bruzzone, the current market share split between AMD and Intel in the x86 (Desktop CPU) segment is 25.45% and 74.55%, respectively. This is slightly more than what is reported by Mercury Research but Mike's numbers are based on overall numbers and all parts included. You can see a more detailed report by Mike here.

In summary, production wise, quarterly sales, channel wise, AMD and Intel were splitting the desktop market in production supply, AMD was slightly ahead in desktop channel share through the second half of 2021 and of course as I said way back when as Alder ramps and Vermeer enters run end desktop share would decline in the moment. But it's still at least range 33% and more likely in the 38% to 42% range that is precise and well above the industry and financial analyst desktop share statements that require further definition or restatement. Mike Bruzzone, Camp Marketing

His report also states that AMD has sold almost 170 Million AM4 motherboards and considering a traditional 1/3 user upgrade path, a 50 Million+ potential userbase exists that would upgrade to either a new chip or a new platform by the red team. Overall, AMD has done impressive in its Q2 2022 earnings and continues to gain market share with the product momentum not slowing down, expect more record quarters for the company ahead.

News Source: Tomshardware