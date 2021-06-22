  ⋮  

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOCs To Feature 6nm Zen 3 Cores, Up To 12 RDNA 2 Compute Units, DDR5-4800 Support In Up To 54W SKUs

By
Submit
AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOCs To Feature 6nm Zen 3 Cores, Up To 12 RDNA 2 Compute Units, DDR5-4800 Support In Up To 54W SKUs

Specifications and platform details of AMD's Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOCs have been unveiled by Patrick Schur. The next-generation SOCs will be powered by two key core IPs which include Zen 3 & RDNA 2.

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOC Details Leak Out, Powered By Zen 3 CPU & RDNA 2 GPU Cores With DDR5 Memory Support

The AMD Ryzen Embedded SOCs are aimed at media and enterprise solutions such as Mini PCs, HTPCs, and industrial platforms. So far, AMD has released two generations of Ryzen Embedded SOCs in the market and the third generation, the Ryzen Embedded V3000, is expected to launch next year. The specifications and details have now been reported by Patrick Shur which show a huge upgrade overall and a new platform to support these brand new SOCs too.

AMD Launches Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.6.1 Driver With FSR ‘FidelityFX Super Resolution’ Support In Select Games

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOC Architecture

Starting with the details, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOCs will be featuring the Zen 3 core architecture. The SOC will be specifically using the 6nm variation of the Zen 3 cores which will be utilized by Rembrandt APUs too. This design is referred to as the Zen 3+ core architecture but we don't know if there are any more significant changes aside from process optimizations. The 6nm Zen 3+ core might have nothing to do with the 3D V-Cache chips that are coming next year since none of the rumors have mentioned such technology for Rembrandt or Ryzen Embedded V3000 chips.

The Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOCs will feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads. We can expect a boost to clock speeds too. What's interesting is that there are multiple SKUs that are going to be available with TDPs ranging from 15-30W and 35-54W. Moving forward, AMD is expected to do away with its Vega GPU architecture and feature the latest RDNA 2 architecture on its APUs and SOCs. The Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOCs as such will pack 12 RDNA 2 Compute Units for a total of 768 cores & also carry higher clock speeds.

Intel Core i7-10700K & AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Are Two Phenomenal 8 Core Desktop CPUs, On Sale For Under $300 US

AMD Embedded V3000 SOC SKUs

Patrick also revealed specifications of three SKUs which include the Ryzen Embedded V3748, V3718, and V3516. The specifications of these chips are mentioned in the table below:

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOC SKUs

CPU NameCores / ThreadsBase / Boost ClockL2 CacheL3 CacheGPU CoresGPU ClockTDP
Ryzen Embedded V37488/163.1 / 4.6 GHz4 MB16 MB8 RDNA 2 CUs (512 SPs)1900 MHz35-45W
Ryzen Embedded V37188/162.6 / 4.6 GHz4 MB16 MB12 RDNA 2 CUs (768 SPs)2000 MHz15-30W
Ryzen Embedded V35166/122.8 / 4.4 GHz3 MB16 MB8 RDNA 2 CUs (512 SPs)1800 MHz15-30W

AMD Embedded V3000 SOC Platform

The platform for the Ryzen Embedded V3000 SOCs will be the FP7r2 which is a BGA revision of the FP7 socket. This new platform will offer 20 Gen 4.0 PCIe lanes (8 for discrete graphics), up to DDR5-4800 dual-channel memory support (4 DIMMs / ECC), dual 10G Ethernet interfaces, and dual USB 4 ports too. The main difference between the FP7 and FP7r2 platforms will be memory support with the former limited to LPDDR5 (non-ECC). There's no mention of release date but one can expect to see these chips only after Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APUs are launched which should be late 2021 or early 2022.

AMD Ryzen Embedded Gen Comparison

Ryzen Embedded SeriesRyzen V1000Ryzen V2000Ryzen V3000
Process Node14nm7nm6nm
CPU ArchitectureZen 1Zen 2Zen 3
Max Cores / Threads4 / 88 / 168 / 16
GPU ArchitectureVegaVegaRDNA 2
Max GPU Cores11 CUs8 CUs12 CUs
Memory SupportDDR4-3200 (Dual-Channel)DDR4-3200 (Dual-Channel)DDR5-4800 (Dual-Channel)
PCIe Gen SupportGen 3.0Gen 3.0Gen 4.0
Max PCIe Lanes162020
USB SupportUSB 3.0USB 3.2USB 4.0
Submit

Related