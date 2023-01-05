AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU Shown To Beat Intel Core i9-13900K In Games With Up To 24% Lead

During its CES 2023 keynote, AMD showed that its flagship 3D V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, was easily beating the Intel Core i9-13900K in games.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is truly a monster of a chip, featuring up to 144 MB of cache thanks to the latest 3D V-Cache design for the Zen 4 lineup. AMD showed us a performance teaser of the chip against Intel's fastest Raptor Lake CPU, the Core i9-13900K but before we talk about that, let's take a quick recap of the specs for the 7950X3D.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D will incorporate a total of 16 cores, 32 threads, a total of 144 MB cache (64 MB CCD, 64 MB V-Cache + 16 MB L2), and a TDP of 120W. As for the clocks, the chip is rated at a base clock of 4.2 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the standard 7950X but boost clocks are rated at the same 5.7 GHz.

In the performance comparison, AMD showcased that the Ryzen 9 7950X3D can handily beat the Intel Core i9-13900K at FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution with High Image Quality preset. Both the Intel & AMD test systems were running 32 GB of DDR5-6000 memory and used the same Arctic Liquid Freezer II cooling solution. The games that were tested are listed below:

Gaming performance calculated with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Borderlands 3, CS:GO, Cyberpunk 2077, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, DOTA 2, F1 2021, Far Cry 6, Final Fantasy XIV, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman 3 Dubai CPU, Hitman 3 Dubai GPU, Metro Exodus, Middle Earth: Shadow of War, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Strange Brigade, Total War: Three Kingdoms Battle, Warhammer: Dawn of War III, Watchdogs: Legion, Wolfenstein Youngblood (LabX), World of Tanks Encore, Rifbreaker CPU, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 5, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Tiny Tina's Wonderland, Dirt 5, Civilization VI, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ashes of the Singularity (GPU), Total War Warhammer III (Battle), F1 2022, all at 1080p high settings. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. via AMD

Now AMD didn't choose all games that they tested but they clearly state that the Ryzen 9 7950X3D can perform faster than the Core i9-13900K in select game titles. The games they did show during the event include Watch Dogs Legion, DOTA 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and Horizon Zero Dawn. The last title is the one where the CPU showcased a huge 24% performance gain over the Raptor Lake part.

As for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, AMD claims that it offers on average a 15% performance increase over the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and up to 30% higher performance in select titles. AMD hasn't disclosed the prices of the Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs yet but it looks like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D might just become the next popular gaming chip from team red.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

