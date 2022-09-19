Menu
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core Retail CPU Already Being Sold In China For $850 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 19, 2022, 01:57 PM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core Retail CPU Already Being Sold In China For $850 US 1

We are a week away from the launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs but the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is already being sold in China.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Retail CPU Being Sold In China Ahead of Launch For $850 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X was listed at Goofish, a 3rd party Chinese retail outlet where users can also sell second-hand items. The chip that's been listed over at the site is a retail sample & not an engineering sample like the one that was leaked a while back. The CPU shown has the OPN code "100-000000514" and comes with the same IHS and contact pads as we have seen in several CPU renders for the Zen 4 lineup. The CPU is said to be working 100% fine and runs perfectly like any other Ryzen 7000 retail chip on the AM5 platform.

About pricing, the lister is asking for 5999 RMB or $856 USD for the chip which is quite a hefty price considering the retail chip which will be available just a week later has a price of $699 US (MSRP). As such, we would advise our readers to not buy this chip and wait for a week to get a chip at MSRP as that's the best way to go. Furthermore, buying this listed chip would mean that you won't get any sort of warranty.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core Retail CPU Already Being Sold In China For $850 US 2

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X retains its healthy 16-core and 32-thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. The CPU can also hit a peak or max frequency of 5.85 GHz but will require some serious cooling as detailed here.

The flagship is going to cost $699 US which means that it will be priced slightly higher than the Core i9-12900K while offering a significant performance leap in multi-threading apps such as Chaos V-Ray of up to +57% and doing so with up to 47% higher energy efficiency.

In terms of gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X will be offering up to 35% higher uplift in games such as Shadow of The Tomb Raider versus the Core i9-12900K.

AMD also showcased the performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X against the Intel Core i9-12900K in both gaming and content creation tasks. The CPU was anywhere from -1% to +23% faster in the gaming benchmarks and +36 to +62% faster in creation workloads.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X along with the rest of the Ryzen 7000 CPU family and the AM5 platform are scheduled for launch next week on the 27th of September.

Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
View Results

