AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs Can Hit Up To 170W PBO Profiles On MSI X670 & B650 Boards, Performance Demoed

MSI has revealed that their X670 & B650 motherboards support up to 170W PBO profiles for AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, & Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs.

MSI Delivers More Performance With AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs Using Up To 170W PBO Profiles On X670 & The B650 Motherboards

AMD unveiled its Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs rated at a 65W TDP a few days ago. These CPUs are ideal for mainstream desktop PCs and feature a lower cost than their 'X' siblings. Unlike Intel, the Non-X CPUs retain their unlocked design and as such, PC builders can enjoy a range of tuning options. MSI is demonstrating a few of those tuning options on their X670 & B650 motherboards that definitely help in improving performance.

The latest MSI AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS Firmware which we covered yesterday, introduced the Config TDP (cTDP) option on the X670 & B650 motherboards. By default, the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X line has a CPU TDP of 65W, a PPT of 88W, a TDC of 75A, and an EDC of 150A. The Config TDP (cTDP) option allows users to change the PBO profiles down to 45W and up to 170W. The entire mode list includes 45W/65W/95W/105W/125W/170W. With this setting, users can enjoy a higher boost clock and also better performance on their Non-X CPUs.

MSI states that adjusting the PBO is the easiest way to overclock the Ryzen CPUs. MSI motherboard lineup offers a total of 6 cTDP profiles as mentioned above and you can select any of these profiles based on your cooling solution. Starting with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900, users can gain 9% higher perf with the 95W cTDP and 13% higher perf with the 170W cTDP mode. This would essentially give you performance that is slightly better than the Ryzen 9 7900X at a lower price point. You can also tone down the PBO profile to 45W if all you are going to do is light workloads and save energy while still retaining decent performance (84% of the stock Ryzen 9 7900).

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 sees a 2% performance gain with the 95W TDP and a 3% gain with the 170W TDP. This is because the CPU is already maxed out with its 142W PPT in stock. The same is the case with the Ryzen 5 7600 which sees a 1% performance boost at 95W and actually regresses at 170W TDP due to thermal throttling. So it looks like the higher-end Ryzen 9 Non-X CPUs are benefitting from this more than the entry-level SKUs. Now it will be interesting to see if the same options are enabled for AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D lineup which also supports PBO but manual overclocking is still not enabled.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU lineup launches on the 10th of January followed by the Ryzen 7000 X3D parts in February. MSI will be delivering more BIOS updates in the coming weeks to ensure stable performance and support for the latest chips.

News Source: chi11eddog