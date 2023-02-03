AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX “Dragon Range” 12-Core CPU Tested In PassMark, Almost Twice As Fast As Ryzen 9 6900HX

A 12-Core AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU which will be part of the high-end Dragon Range line of laptop CPUs has been tested at PassMark.

AMD's 12-Core Ryzen 9 7845HX "Dragon Range" CPU Tested, Crushes 12th Gen Alder Lake-HX CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU is a high-end Dragon Range SKU that features the Zen 4 architecture and brings a high-core count and bigger cache to the mobile platform. The chips aim the enthusiast segment and as such, the TDPs range from 45W and beyond 75W. Now this chip has been tested in the PassMark benchmark and shown some incredible performance figures.

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU features 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU has a base clock of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 5.2 GHz while adopting 76 MB of total cache (64 L3 + 12 L2). The CPU has a 55-75W+ TDP range and features an integrated Radeon 610M GPU with two compute units clocked at 2.2 GHz. The CPU features a full unlocked design and also supports EXPO memory profiles on the laptop platform.

Coming to the performance results, the AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX "Dragon Range" CPU sits on the top of the Laptop CPU performance charts with a score of 46,791 points. This is up to 90% faster than the fastest Rembrandt CPU, the Ryzen 9 6900HX, and up to 31% faster than the Core i9-12900HX & which is also impressive considering the Alder Lake-HX chip packs 16 cores and 24 threads. When compared to desktop parts, the Dragon Range CPU offers performance that is just on par or within 90% reach of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Intel Core i7-13700K CPUs.

The AMD Dragon Range CPUs, including the Ryzen 9 7845HX, will be competing against Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs. The Raptor Lake-HX CPUs will feature much higher core counts & cache than the Dragon Range CPUs so they might have an advantage there but they would also consume higher power whereas Zen 4 has shown to be better at lower efficiency. The first Dragon Range HX laptops will be hitting retail shelves this month so stay tuned for more information.

AMD Ryzen 7045 "Dragon Range" Laptop CPUs:

CPU Name Family Process Node Architecture Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock L3 Cache iGPU iGPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 16/32 2.5 / 5.4 GHz 64 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 55-75W+ AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 12/24 3.0 / 5.2 GHz 64 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 45-75W+ AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 8/16 3.6 / 5.1 GHz 32 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 45-75W+ AMD Ryzen 7 7645HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 6/12 4.0 / 5.0 GHz 32 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 45-75W+

News Source: VideoCardz