The AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs have been out on the market for a while, but for both the Ryzen 9 3900X and the newer Ryzen 9 3950X, seeing them in stock is rare. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X went out of stock almost everywhere when it launched on the 25th of November on retail shelves. None of the major US retail outlets currently have the Ryzen 9 3950X in stock while limited quantities of the Ryzen 9 3900X can be found in some retail outlets.

AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core and Ryzen 9 3900X 12 Core CPUs Are Still Next To Impossible To Find In-Stock!

Both the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor and the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processors are currently out of stock on Newegg.com, and these processors are only available at a much higher price by third-party sellers. The Ryzen 9 3900X is almost double the initial rate on Newegg from a 3rd party seller and is currently being sold for $999.99 US.

The only way to currently get these processors, not from a third-party seller is to buy a pre-built system and with no notice of when these processors will be back in stock means if you were waiting for a Black Friday deal to upgrade from Ryzen 2000 series, you might have to wait till after Christmas to get your hands on one.

On top of this, the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X HEDT processors are following suit, having launched two nights ago, and already being completely unavailable. As of right now, the only way to get these higher-end processors is to go through a PC builders website, which will significantly increase the cost as you will be paying for a full computer rather than just a single component.

So this shows that not only Intel is having stock related issues, AMD is as well although this is more connected to the consumer overwhelming AMDs manufacturing ability. The stock issue may change as people's overwhelming interest starts to fade, and not as many people are buying up these processors the second they are produced by the manufacturer while Intel is specifically giving most of its stock to data centers and higher-end manufacturing. This fact shows that Intel is specifically saving the higher-end processors for these more business-related applications and not allowing regular retailers to restock cutting consumer supply drastically.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Ryzen 5 3500 Ryzen 5 3500X Ryzen 5 3600 Ryzen 5 3600X Ryzen 7 3700 Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 7 3750X Ryzen 7 3800X Ryzen 9 3900 Ryzen 9 3900X Ryzen 9 3950X Cores/Threads 6/6 6/6 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 16/32 Base Clock 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz TBD 3.6 GHz TBD 3.9 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz Boost Clock 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD 4.4 GHz TBD 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 16 MB 32 MB 35 MB 35 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 70 MB 70 MB 72 MB PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 TDP 65W 65W 65W 95W 65W 65W 105W 105W 65W 105W 105W Price $129 US? $149 US? $199 US $249 US $279 US? $329 US $349 US? $399 US $449 US? $499 US $749 US

Honestly, the best advice for trying to upgrade from Ryzen 2000 series is to wait till these CPUs are back in stock. Still, when they are, you might need to act quick as they will frequently be out of stock for quite a while, unfortunately.