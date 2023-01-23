AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs With 3D V-Cache Are Unlocked For Overclocking

AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs will officially feature an unlocked design for overclocking making them the first 3D V-Cache chips to do so.

AMD Confirms Ryzen 7000 X3D "3D V-Cache" CPUs Overclocking Support, Unlocked Design For Overclockers

There's been a debate on whether AMD would feature overclocking support for Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs or not and while the company wasn't clear about overclocking support at launch, they have now more or less confirmed that the Ryzen 7000 X3D "3D V-Cache" CPUs featured an unlocked design which would mean that users will be able to adjust the BCLK as they wish. Although AMD has listed "Unlocked" OC support, they have still recommended users to go with the auto-tuning options such as Curve Optimizer with PBO.

AMD is recommending users go with Curve Optimizer as it delivers the best balance of overall CPU performance but hard frequency overclocking is locked just like the previous generation Zen 3D V-Cache chips. According to the red team, the voltages have gotten more aggressive this time around, going up to 1.4V versus the 1.1V limit on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. The stacked L3 cache featured on the chip is very sensitive to high temperatures and additional voltage and it is possible that the chips can break if these are tweaked, hence there's a hard lock just like the previous gen. So AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs have to do with the limited voltage they have to benefit from PBO and Curve Optimizer.

2 of 9

1.4V is still a lot of voltage to work with and we can expect some decent overclocks out of the AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D "3D V-Cache" CPUs. Now this update comes from AMD just a few weeks after they had mistakenly listed the release date of the CPUs to be 14th February which turned out to be false and the company had to release a statement on the matter. This may as well be another such case but we will have to wait and see if that's true or not.

What we do know for sure is that AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs are launching next month and will be the fastest gaming processors on the planet when they hit retail shelves. Overclocking will be a plus but even without OC, these chips have a huge market for success if they offer the right kind of performance and value.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz 144 MB (64+64+16) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz 144 MB (64+64+12) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 4.0 GHz 5.0 GHz 104 MB (32+64+8) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

News Source: HXL