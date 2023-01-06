AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs Have A 6C Lower Tjmax of 89C Versus The 95C On Non 3D V-Cache SKUs

AMD has gone a little conservative with the TjMax of their upcoming Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs that utilize Zen 4 cores & stacked 3D V-Cache.

AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D TjMax Configured At 89C, 6C Lower Than Non 3D V-Cache CPUs

Spotted by Andreas Schilling of Hardwareluxx, it looks like AMD has readjusted the maximum temperature limit or TjMax of its upcoming Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs. The current Zen 4 lineup is currently rated at a TjMax of 95C and while the CPUs can easily hit that target, AMD confirms customers have nothing to worry about since this kind of operation is within spec. These high-temperature limits seem to be the norm for AMD these days as their GPUs also have a peak temperature limit of up to 110C which is considered as 'Normal Spec'.

Now on their product pages, the trio of AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs which include the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 7 7700X3D has been listed with a TjMax of just 89C which is 6C lower than the 95C TjMax of the Ryzen 7000 Non-3D CPUs. There's a good reason why AMD chose to go with a lower temperature limit with its 3D V-Cache chips and it's the same reason that manual overclocking isn't enabled on these parts.

Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU TjMAX - 89C

89C Ryzen 9 7950X CPU TjMAX - 95C

95C Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU TjMAX - 90C

90C Ryzen 7 5800X CPU TjMAX - 90C

As we learned yesterday, AMD has a maximum voltage of the Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs set at 1.4V which is a 0.3V increase over the Ryzen 7 5800X3D (1.1V). The new CPUs will come with auto OC options such as PBO and Curve Optimizer but the reason manual overclocking is restricted is due to the volatile nature of the 3D V-Cache stacked on top of the singular CCD. Both high voltages & high temperatures can lead to abnormal behavior or even damage the chip.

The hybrid layout of the dual CCD SKUs such as the Ryzen 9 7950X3D & Ryzen 9 7900X3D is already being optimized in the Windows 11 OS but it remains to be seen how high temperatures will affect the clock operation on these parts. You will definitely require some high-end cooling solutions to stay within the 89C limit. That might also explain why AMD chose to go with a lower 120W TDP on the higher-end SKUs to limit them from using excess power and running into the thermal wall. The next few weeks will be quite interesting and we can't wait for AMD to further deep-dive into its next iteration of 3D V-Cache CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz 144 MB (64+64+16) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz 144 MB (64+64+12) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 4.0 GHz 5.0 GHz 104 MB (32+64+8) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US