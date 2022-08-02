Menu
AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” Desktop CPU Spotted Running DDR5-6400 Memory

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 2, 2022
We might have our first look at the DDR5 overclocking potential of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPUs.

Top Overclocker Shows AMD Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPU Running DDR5-6400 Memory

The latest or should we say "Alleged" leak comes from TOPPC who is a world-class and renowned overclocker hailing from Taiwan. The overclocker has posted a screenshot of a CPU-z from an alleged AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU platform that was running DDR5 memory with a 6400 Mbps transfer rate. That's a DRAM frequency of 3202.7 (6405.4 Mbps effective). We can also see that the DRAM is running at some tight timings rated at CL-32-38-38-96-134.

The lowest latencies that we have seen for DDR5 so far are on the G.Skill Trident Z5 modules which go down to CL28 but also run at a lower transfer rate of DDR5-5600. However, G.Skill has other kits that can reach CL32 timings at the same speeds so it is possible that a high-end kit was used here or this could just be a manual overclock. We won't know for sure but this is what we have in front of us right now. One thing is for sure, AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are looking to be great and will be able to support high-frequency memory without any issues.

Our first DDR5 platform for gaming is our Raphael platform and one of the awesome things about Raphael is that we are really gonna try to make a big splash with overclocking and I'll just kinda leave it there but speeds that you maybe thought couldn't be possible, maybe possible with this overclocking spec.

Joseph Tao, Memory Enabling Manager at AMD

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPU Spotted Running DDR5-6400 Memory. (Image Credits: HXL)
A new feature called EXPO (AMD Extended Profiles for overclocking) will allow enhanced DDR5 memory OC on the new platform, similar to Intel's XMP. It has been a rough road for AM4 to offer decent DDR4 OC capabilities but that has more or less been sorted out by now, we can only expect DDR5 to have a much better OC and compatibility experience compared to DDR4 on AM4 platforms. This new feature is expected to allow AM5 boards to store two memory overclocking profiles which include:

  • An optimized profile for high-bandwidth (Higher Frequency)
  • An optimized profile for low-latency (Tighter CAS Timings)
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core & 4.4 GHz "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Spotted Running On Gigabyte's X670E AORUS Master Motherboard

Furthermore, it looks like the platform will only be DDR5 compatible and we won't see DDR4 options as we do on Intel's existing platform. But with DDR5 prices and availability improving, that won't be that big of a deal for most high-end consumers for who AMD will be aiming first. AMD's board partners are expected to unveil more details for their upcoming X670E motherboards on 4th of August so it looks like this could be a warm-up to get users excited about the DDR5 capabilities of AMD's Raphael platform.

News Source: HXL

Subscribe
