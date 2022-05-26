AMD Corrects Itself: Confirms Up To 170W TDP For Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs & Up To 230W Package Power For AM5 Socket

AMD has released a new statement, correcting its earlier statements regarding the TDP & Package power of its Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs & AM5 socket.

AMD Corrects Its Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU & AM5 Platform Power Ratings: Up To 170W TDP & Up To 230W Package Power

According to the new details, AMD is confirming that the Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs indeed have a TDP of up to 170W despite other reps claiming that the TDP would be 125W. This means that the package power has also gone up with the AM5 socket now rated to support up to 230W of package-specific power. That's a 1.35x increase over the TDP which has also been the case with AMD's older Ryzen CPUs on the AM4 socket.

Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility

For comparison, the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs feature a maximum TDP of 105W & a package power of up to 142W. This means that the new Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will come with a 65 Watt increase to the TDP and an 88W increase to the maximum package power limit. Now the previous statement released by Robert Hallock during PCWorld's 'Full Nerd' interview is also true but only if we use a 125W Ryzen 7000 SKU. Those chips will have a maximum package power of up to 170W.

"AMD would like to issue a correction to the socket power and TDP limits of the upcoming AMD Socket AM5. AMD Socket AM5 supports up to a 170W TDP with a PPT up to 230W. TDP*1.35 is the standard calculation for TDP v. PPT for AMD sockets in the “Zen” era, and the new 170W TDP group is no exception (170*1.35=229.5). "This new TDP group will enable considerably more compute performance for high core count CPUs in heavy compute workloads, which will sit alongside the 65W and 105W TDP groups that Ryzen is known for today. AMD takes great pride in providing the enthusiast community with transparent and forthright product capabilities, and we want to take this opportunity to apologize for our error and any subsequent confusion we may have caused on this topic." -- AMD Representative to Tom's Hardware (emphasis added) AMD spokesperson via Tomshardware

A package power of 230W brings the power limit of AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and AM5 CPU platform close to the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPU platform. The Intel Core i9-12900KS and Core i9-12900K have a PL1 TDP of 125W and a PL2 (Maximum Turbo Power) rating of up to 241 Watts. Here are some chips for comparison:

AMD Ryzen 7000: 170W CPU TDP / 230W Package Power

AMD Ryzen 7000: 125W CPU TDP / 170W Package Power

AMD RYzen 5000: 105W CPU TDP / 142W Package Power

Intel Alder Lake-S: 125W CPU PL1 / 241W PL2 Power Rating

As per AMD, this is an increase of around 28W over the AM4 package power limit (PPT) which was 142W while the CPUs had a TDP of 105W. According to AMD, motherboard manufacturers will now be able to deploy more premium power characteristics on their motherboards which should allow for better overclocking opportunities for enthusiasts and overclockers.

So what we want to clarify is that it's a 170 Watt socket power which with AMD, that spec is PPT (Package Power) for us. That doesn't mean that every CPU is going to go up to 170 Watts but it's 30 (Watt) higher than the socket AM4 power cap which was a 142 (watts). And we did this to mainly improve multi-thread performance as many of the core count chips were actually held back in overall compute performance by relatively modest socket power. The other point that I want to make is that by raising the minimum required socket power or minimum spec, you also raise the power delivery with every motherboard built to that spec so you get more robust power characteristics on all the boards which we are pretty excited about as well, It should be good for people who want to experiment with overclocking, people who appreciate premium board designs. Robert Hallock (AMD Director of Technical Marketing)

AMD has already highlighted that the Ryzen 7000 CPUs will start at 65W and go above in its latest Ryzen 7000 series roadmap and we can see segmentation in 65W/105W/125W/170W SKUs. As for the launch, the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are said to launch this fall which means the earliest we are going to see the chips in action is September 2022.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: