AMD Next-Gen 5nm Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs For AM5 Platform Allegedly Launch As Early As September 2022

AMD is expected to introduce its next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs based on the 5nm Zen 4 architecture and the respective AM5 platform as early as September 2022, reports DigiTimes.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the AM5 platform are hotly anticipated by many as it's a completely new ecosystem designed for the next generation of gamers and content creators. The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will bring the company's brand new Zen 4 core technology based on the 5nm process node to gamers first and will also deploy the new AM5 platform that offers a slew of new features such as DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5.0 support amongst several other technologies.

As per DigiTimes sources within the industry, AMD is expected to introduce its next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the AM5 platform as early as September 2022. This would mean the launch can happen within the next four months but with that said, AMD is also expected to reveal more details at Computex 2022 which will be a major showcase event for Zen 4.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

65-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

We are not only expected to get more details in regards to performance but AMD is also expected to share more detailed demos & a better look at its AM5 platform. So much so that the company has already given board partners the green light to showcase their first AM5 products (albeit in the prototype stage) on the show floor. It just sucks that due to all the pandemic restrictions and regulations, we have decided not to visit Computex this year otherwise we would have provided you with our hands-on of these next-gen motherboards. More on AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPUs here.

We also managed to get some new details regarding the AMD AM5 platform which will consist of the new LGA 1718 socketed motherboards. It looks like the motherboards will be showcased right after the AMD Computex keynote and we are also expecting to see a slightly upgraded version of the top X670 chipset, currently being referred to as X670E. We don't know the exact details of this chipset but rest assured, they are based on a chiplet design. With that said, the actual launch event will take place a few months later where AMD will announce the actual Ryzen 7000 CPUs along with their prices. It looks like an event close to Gamescom 2022 would make the perfect sense but as of right now, we are looking forward to AMD's big unveil at Computex 2022.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5600+ Gen 5.0 2024-2025?