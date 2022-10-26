AMD Ryzen 7 7800X 10 Core at 5.4 GHz & Ryzen 3 7300X 4 Core at 5.0 GHz CPU Specs & Benchmarks Leak Out

Alleged AMD Ryzen 7 7800X & Ryzen 3 7300X CPUs have just appeared on Geekbench 5 featuring a total of 10 cores and 4 cores, respectively.
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X & Ryzen 3 7300X CPUs With 10 & 4 Zen 4 Cores Leak Out in Geekbench 5
The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X CPU seems to be sandwiched between the Ryzen 7 7700X and the Ryzen 9 7900X. The Geekbench database reports the CPU incorporating 10 cores and 20 threads. This is not a configuration that is very common on AMD's consumer CPUs but the chip manufacturer did have a 10-core Zen 3 chip released this year as a part of its Ryzen 5000 Embedded lineup.
Other specs of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X CPU include a 4.5 GHz base, 5.4 GHz boost clocks, & up to 64 MB of L3 cache. The cache & core count seem to point out a dual Zen 4 CCD configuration as opposed to the single CCD design that the rest of the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 chips feature. The CPU was tested on the Gigabyte B650 AORUS Elite AX motherboard with 64 GB of DDR5 memory.
The AMD Ryzen 3 7300X CPU on the other hand seems to be an entry-level part with just 4 cores and 8 threads. The CPU comes packed with 32 MB of L3 cache, a base clock of 4.5 GHz, and a boost clock of 5.0 GHz. So even the most entry-level chip in the Ryzen 7000 desktop family will get a clock speed of 5 GHz.
In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X CPU scored 2097 points in single-core and 16,163 points in the multi-core benchmark. While the single-core score is slightly lower than the 7700X, the chip does outperform the 7700X in multi-core tests by up to 12%. The CPU also ends up faster than the Intel Core i5-13600K in multi-core tests. The AMD Ryzen 3 7300X scores 1984 points in single & a total of 7682 points in multi-core tests. This is just about on par with the Ryzen 5 5600X in multi-core tests but much faster in single-core tests.
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU ST Benchmarks(Geekbench 5)
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
The reason that the chip might be lacking behind the Ryzen 7 7700X could be due to the fact that it may still be an early sample. Both CPUs are clocked the same at 5.4 GHz so single-core numbers should be on par with one another. AMD has so far not revealed any plans for a Ryzen 7 7800X or a 10-core part yet but the company will be introducing its Non-X CPUs soon and we may also get to see more Ryzen 7000X chips in action.
It will definitely be interesting to see how AMD positions these new parts. The Ryzen 3 7300X is definitely going to end up somewhere in the sub $200 US price range while the Ryzen 7 7800X should be between $400-$500 US. AMD will also like to keep some headroom for a 3D V-Cache processor which is also happening relatively soon around CES 2023. It looks like AMD wants to entice customers with more Ryzen 7000 options to get them to upgrade to the AM5 platform.
As of right now, AMD's CPUs which are only a month old are already available at discounted prices with the Ryzen 7 7700X starting at under $395 US
AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Process Node
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (SC Max)
|Cache
|TDP
|Prices (TBD)
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|16/32
|4.5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|80 MB (64+16)
|170W
|$699 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|12/24
|4.7 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|76 MB (64+12)
|170W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|10/20
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|74 MB (64+10)
|TBD
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|40 MB (32+8)
|105W
|$399 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|40 MB (32+8)
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|6/12
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|38 MB (32+6)
|105W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 3 7300X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|4/8
|4.5 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|36 MB (32+4)
|TBD
|TBD
