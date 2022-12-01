AMD Ryzen 7 7730U ‘Barcelo Refresh’ CPU Spotted: 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16 MB L3 Cache & Radeon Vega GPU

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 7730U 'Barcelo Refresh' CPU has been spotted and will be featured in Lenovo's thin & light laptops in 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Spotted In Lenovo Laptop: Features 8 Zen 3 Cores & Radeon Vega GPU

The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU is part of the Ryzen 7030 series segment that is codenamed Barcelo Refresh and will be targeting the mainstream Thin & Light laptop segment. The laptops will mostly be a refresh of the 2022 lineup that was already launched with Barcelo Ryzen 5000 chips but with slight optimizations. The Ryzen 7030 series is just one of the several Ryzen 7000 mobile products that AMD will be introducing in 2023 as detailed here.

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU still relies on the older Zen 3 and Vega core IPs. The CPU side features 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 2.0 GHz, & 16 MB of L3 cache, all within a 15W TDP. The base clock is the same as the Ryzen 7 5825U 'Barcelo' CPU so we may also get a similar boost clock of around 4.5 GHz. On the GPU side, we are getting the Radeon Vega GPU with 8 Compute units or 512 cores. The clock frequency for the previous CPU was set at 1.8 GHz so this optimized version may end up around 2 GHz.

The CPU was spotted within a Lenovo laptop (via Weibo) and while the leaker tried to hide the CPU name, it doesn't seem to be hidden that well. The CPU is up and running on the laptop and since it is just a small refresh of the existing Barcelo chips, there shouldn't be any issues with compatibility and such. It's a design ready to ship out and should also work flawlessly on the various laptops that will feature it in the coming year. An ASUS Zenbook 14 laptop was also recently listed with the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU which we reported here.

With CES 2023 just a month away, we are expecting several Ryzen 7000 laptop designs including the ones based on the Ryzen 7030 'Barcelo Refresh' family so buckle up for all the new products coming out.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPU SKUs:

SKU Name CPU Family CPU Architecture Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock L3 Cache iGPU / Clock TDP Ryzen 9 7845HX Dragon Range Zen 4 12/24 TBD 64 MB AMD Radeon Graphics (2 CU RDNA 3) 55W+ Ryzen 5 7640U Phoenix Point Zen 4 6/12 TBD TBD TBD (RDNA 3) 15-28W Ryzen 7 7730U Barcelo Refresh Zen 3 8 / 16 2.0 / TBD GHz 16 MB 8 CU / TBD (Vega) 15-28W Ryzen 5 7530U Barcelo Refresh Zen 3 6 / 12 2.0 / TBD GHz 16 MB 6 CU / TBD (Vega) 15-28W Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino Zen 2 4/8 2.8 / 4.3 GHz 4 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz 8-15W

Ryzen 3 7420U Mendocino Zen 2 4/8 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 4 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz 8-15W Athlon Gold 7220U Mendocino Zen 2 2 / 4 2.4 / 3.7 GHz 4 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) @ 1.9 GHz 8-15W