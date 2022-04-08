AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Benchmark Shows Impressive 3D V-Cache Performance In CPU-Bound Scenarios

The first gaming benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU have been revealed and show impressive 3D V-Cache performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 3D V-Cache CPU Shows Strength In Gaming Benchmarks In CPU-Bound Scenarios

The benchmarks were posted by XanxoGaming and CapFrameX who are currently testing the chip across various workloads and finding out where it ticks when it comes to gaming. As always, while the new 3D V-Cache CPU doesn't impress a lot in standard workloads, its gaming performance has been said to offer an average 15% increase over the non-3D chips. As such, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is now being tested in Shadow of The Tomb Raider.

AMD SP5 Socket Pictured In All Its Glory, LGA 6096 For Future EPYC CPUs With 96 Cores & Above

The performance was tested at 720p low using the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D on an X570 testbed with an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and compared to an Intel Core i9-12900K running on a DDR4 platform with RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The Core i9-12900KS was also run on the same configuration but it looks like a custom scene was used rather than the in-game benchmark.

In terms of gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D scored an average of 231 FPS which is a 21.58% increase over the Core i9-12900K and a 15.5% increase over the Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Custom settings – Low) Processor AVG FPS Baseline AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 231 121.58% Intel Core i9-12900KS 200~ 105.26% Intel Core i9-12900K/KF 190~ 100%

These are definitely very impressive numbers but we have to remember that the scene here is a very CPU and memory-bound scenario and the extra 3D V-Cache really helps push the numbers up. For standard gamers, gaming on 720p is not a real-world use case but just used to showcase the CPU-specific performance. At 1080p and beyond, the differences will be much lower so we will ask our readers to wait for more proper tests and reviews which land in a few days.

AMD R7 5800X3D in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. As for comparison, the 12900KS hits ~200 FPS in this scene and the 12900K ~190 FPS. The performance of the Ryzen is just amazing because the tested scene is very demanding/ memory-heavy. Benchmark by @xanxogaming. More results soon. pic.twitter.com/E0dsWyHYZY — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) April 7, 2022

Microsoft Patch Enables Hotswapping AMD GPUs In Linux Systems

V-Cache is not helpful for all games, please don't expect too much — HXL (@9550pro) April 8, 2022

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W. It has an official MSRP of $449 US, the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X when it launched, and will be available starting the 20th of April.