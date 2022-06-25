AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 3D V-Cache CPU Runs Cooler After Being Delidded

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, the worlds first 3D V-Cache chip, has been delidded to achieve better thermals than the stock unit.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, World's First 3D V-Cache Chip, Doesn't Get Hot After Being Delidded

Twitter user, Madness7771, posted a picture of a delidded AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. This is the first time we get to see the chiplets under its hood. As expected, the 5800X3D rocks a single CCD and a single IOD with tons of capacitors around them. Like all other Ryzen 5000 CPUs, the 5800X3D comes with a soldered design, rocks liquid metal TIM (Thermal Interface Material) & has gold plated solder which is used to transfer heat between the IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) and the chiplets more effectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards With RDNA 3 GPUs Confirmed To Feature Higher Power Consumption

The parts of the CPU which don't need contact with the IHS are silicon protected and that includes the solder point for the second CCD too which although isn't physically present but has been sealed off with silicon. Now for the delidding process, it's always a hard process regardless of the CPU and the addition of various capacitors on the outskirts of the interposer makes it even harder for users. But in the pictures, none of the capacitors was damaged so it looks like it was a perfect job done.

Now the thing about the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU is that it features a thin-layer of L3 SRAM cache over the CCD in a 3D package. This thin layer is very delicate and can easily be damaged. Furthermore, AMD had to tone down the clock frequencies and voltages of the main CCD itself to avoid damage to the V-Cache. That is why overclocking is not 'officially' allowed even though many found a way around it. Even after thermally constraining the chip, the V-Cache still produces high temperatures.

The user reports that he was previously seeing 90C temperatures on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D at stock but that's no longer the case. He doesn't provide any details regarding the cooling used for the chip or if he saw a drop after replacing the stock TIM or if he put the delidded chip directly under the heatsink. The second process is a bit dangerous because applying more pressure will result in physical damage to the chiplets or not having enough pressure will develop air pockets and increase the temperatures than a stock-lidded solution.

Well, if the user is saying that his chip isn't running hot, that's definitely a good thing. We also recently saw the first delidded Ryzen 7000 CPU so we look forward to how that performs without the IHS when it launches later this year.

News Source: Videocardz