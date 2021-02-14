AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture and the respective X570 motherboard platform has received some rave reviews from the tech community and has been considered to be one of AMD's best CPU lineup to date, offering insane amounts of performance. However, custom DIY PC Builder, PowerGPU, reports that they are seeing very high failure rates with the new AMD CPU & motherboard platform.

AMD Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' Desktop CPUs & X570 Motherboards Reportedly Have High Failure Rates, Several CPUs Shipped To PowerGPU DOA

PowerGPU tweeted that AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs have very high failure rates and it increases on the more high-end CPU offerings. Currently, AMD is having a tough time keeping up with the huge demand for its Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 3000 CPUs, both of which are based on TSMC's 7nm process node. Despite shipping a million Ryzen 5000 units in the previous quarter, AMD lost CPU market share to Intel for the first time since the launch of the first Zen-based Ryzen lineup.

In the tweet, PowerGPU reports that out of the 50 Ryzen 9 5950X units they had received, 8 CPUs were DOA (Dead on Arrival). Following is the breakup of the failure rate of AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs as reported by the custom DIY PC builder:

AMD Ryzen 5950x x50 units 8 doa

AMD Ryzen 5900x x50 units 4 doa

AMD Ryzen 5800x x100 units 4 doa

AMD Ryzen 5600x x120 units 3 doa

At the same time, they report that during the same time, they only received 1 Intel CPU that turned out to be DOA and that was a 9th Gen Core i7-9700K chip. PowerGPU also mentions that prior to the launch of AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs, the failure rate was 80% Intel and 20% AMD and they only had one CPU die on them in the past 2 years. But ever since the launch of Ryzen 5000 CPUs, the chips are seeing higher failure rates. The issue also isn't just specific to the CPUs, even X570 boards are reportedly facing very high failure rates.

Yes we have had that as well. Just weird issues with certain ones. — PowerGPU® (@PowerGPU) February 14, 2021

Doa as in it was dead when we built the PC here. So we switch the cpu and it works. — PowerGPU® (@PowerGPU) February 13, 2021

We have tried all the CPUs on different brands and chipset b550, x570 abd still the same problem. Change it out for another 5000 series CPU and it works. — PowerGPU® (@PowerGPU) February 13, 2021

Yeah normally it's like 0.01% with CPUs. — PowerGPU® (@PowerGPU) February 13, 2021

The company reports that they get at least 3-5 X570 & B550 motherboards every week which end up being DOA. It is yet to be figured out whether this is a production issue or something else. There are still a lot of people who are running their AMD Ryzen 5000 PC builds without any issues ever since it launched but given the high failure rate that is reported here, this is definitely something that's worth investigating. Others have reported issues where the USB 3 lanes on Ryzen 5000 CPUs were all but dead and giving weird stability issues.