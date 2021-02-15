Creator of CTR (Clock Tuner For Ryzen), Yuri Bubliy (1usmus), has announced the latest update to his tool which would let users running AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs to hit 5.0 GHz clocks. The new CTR 2.1 update also brings a range of features and upgrades to the CTR user interface to make things easier for users.

It Is Now Possible To Hit 5.0 GHz Clock Speeds on AMD Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' Desktop CPUs, All Thanks To CTR 2.1 (Clock Tuner For Ryzen) Update

CTR (Clock Tuner For Ryzen) has seen extensive development over the past few months and the latest update should make the 5 GHz dream clock possible for many users who are running the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU.

There is a range of features that are part of the new Hybrid OC mode but the primary one is the PX Profile which is said to be the best solution for games, benchmarks, and general workloads. The PX Profile delivers a stable fixed (and effective) frequency, which is not affected by any limits, Thermal EDC throttling, temperature throttling, or stretching. Using the PX Profile, you can get higher clocks while running the chip at lower voltages than what you get out of the box. It's said to be both safe and easy to set up.

Following are the main highlights of the CTR 2.1 (Clock Tuner For AMD Ryzen) update:

CTR will automatically find the best cores for PX PROFILE during the diagnostic (for AMD Ryzen 5900X and 5600X-4 maximum, for 5950X and 5800X — 6, and for Zen 2 — 2 temporary maximum). There is no increase in diagnostic time. You will see the result on the PROFILES page.

CTR will automatically set the frequency for all recommended cores (it also happens during diagnostics). All other cores that are not in the group will run at a reduced frequency. Due to this maximum stability and fault tolerance are achieved.

Since the processor very often works with a combined load of 1-6 cores, a high speed of load evaluation is needed to switch profiles as accurately as possible. Depending on the current operating profile, the sensor polling rate also changes. PX PROFILE is the most sensitive, the sensor polling period is every 150ms (for P1 — 250 and for P2 - 200).

The updated HYBRID OC has a reduced profile activation time. For processors with 6, 12, or 24 cores P1 or P2 activation time is reduced by 30%.

Updated priority system. P1 PROFILE has a higher priority than P2. P2 PROFILE has a higher priority than PX. This makes it possible to avoid frequent or false profile switching. It also allows you to significantly reduce the temperature of the processor.

PX PROFILE has holding settings just like the other profiles. This will avoid a false shutdown of the profile if the load on the cores is pulsed.

If the current TDC value is lower than the TDC trigger (A), PX PROFILE will automatically be disabled and the AMD Ryzen 5000 processor will go into standard boost mode. That is, in this mode the maximum power saving is maintained.

Improved security. While HYBRID OC is running, CTR will monitor the current-voltage. If this value exceeds 1.525V- CTR will automatically restart the system without user confirmation. I believe that some users may ignore the instructions, so I have updated the rules for the security system.

Checking stuck sensors. There are situations when a sensor stops responding. At this point, the user may see an abnormal temperature, frequency, or voltage value. I have implemented a system that analyzes the state of the sensor.

Another upgrade comes to the visual interface which gets a more minimalistic look. Each button has multiple functions and there's also a neat Rocket icon that lets you know which CTR profile is currently running on your system. Overall, AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPU owners can now be able to hit 5 GHz with relative ease compared to before. The CTR 2.1 release will be available first to Patreon subs but is going to get a release for the general public very soon!