AMD Ryzen 5000 “Embedded” CPUs Spotted: 5950E 12 Core, 5900E 10 Core, 5800E 8 Core & 5600E 6 Core

AMD's Embedded Ryzen 5000 CPUs have been spotted in a listing by Advantech, for the AIMB-522 Industrial motherboard.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture have been out in the market for almost two years now and we are on the verge of the launch of the next-gen Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs however, Zen 3 still has several applications on existing platforms and one such segment is the embedded marketplace.

Solution provider Advantech has listed a total of four AMD Ryzen 5000 "Embedded" CPUs which we haven't seen before. These chips feature slightly different specifications compared to their desktop offerings. For example, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950E comes with 12 cores and 24 threads instead of the 16 cores and 32 threads for the desktop chip. It features a max clock speed of 3.4 GHz, 64 MB of L3 cache, and a 105W TDP.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900E features 10 cores and 20 threads compared to the 12 cores & 24 threads featured on the Ryzen 9 5900X. It comes with a 3.7 GHz max clock, 64 MB of L3 cache, and a 105W TDP. The Ryzen 7 5800E is mostly similar to its desktop variation in terms of core config with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, 32 MB of L3 cache, and a 100W TDP allowing for up to 3.7 GHz max clocks. Lastly, we have the Ryzen 5 5600E which features 6 cores, 12 threads, 32 MB of L3 cache, 3.6 GHz clocks & a 65W TDP. Interestingly, the AMD Ryzen AM4 Embedded lineup hasn't seen an update since the Ryzen 2000G APUs.

All of these chips are compatible with the AMD X570 chipset and support DeviceOn and Embedded Software APIs. It will be interesting to see the prices of these embedded chips since they offer a cut down specifications list but overall, they will be suitable for the embedded desktop ecosystem. The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs may also get Embedded parts but we would have to wait for those for a few years.

CPU Name Architecture Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price ( Launch MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 9 5950E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.4 GHz TBD 70 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 5900E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 10/20 3.7 GHz TBD 69 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 5800E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.7 GHz TBD 36 MB 24 + 16 100W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 5600E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.6 GHz TBD 35 MB 24 + 16 65W TBD

