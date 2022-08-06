Menu
AMD Ryzen 5000 “Embedded” CPUs Spotted: 5950E 12 Core, 5900E 10 Core, 5800E 8 Core & 5600E 6 Core

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 6, 2022
AMD Ryzen 'Zen 3' CPU Support Enabled on ASUS X370 Motherboards Using BIOS From ASRock's B450 Boards

AMD's Embedded Ryzen 5000 CPUs have been spotted in a listing by Advantech, for the AIMB-522 Industrial motherboard.

AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" Embedded CPUs Spotted: Include Four SKUs Including a 10-Core Model

The AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture have been out in the market for almost two years now and we are on the verge of the launch of the next-gen Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs however, Zen 3 still has several applications on existing platforms and one such segment is the embedded marketplace.

Linux 6.0’s Perf Tooling Ready For AMD Zen 4 IBS

Solution provider Advantech has listed a total of four AMD Ryzen 5000 "Embedded" CPUs which we haven't seen before. These chips feature slightly different specifications compared to their desktop offerings. For example, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950E comes with 12 cores and 24 threads instead of the 16 cores and 32 threads for the desktop chip. It features a max clock speed of 3.4 GHz, 64 MB of L3 cache, and a 105W TDP.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900E features 10 cores and 20 threads compared to the 12 cores &  24 threads featured on the Ryzen 9 5900X. It comes with a 3.7 GHz max clock, 64 MB of L3 cache, and a 105W TDP. The Ryzen 7 5800E is mostly similar to its desktop variation in terms of core config with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, 32 MB of L3 cache, and a 100W TDP allowing for up to 3.7 GHz max clocks. Lastly, we have the Ryzen 5 5600E which features 6 cores, 12 threads, 32 MB of L3 cache, 3.6 GHz clocks & a 65W TDP. Interestingly, the AMD Ryzen AM4 Embedded lineup hasn't seen an update since the Ryzen 2000G APUs.

All of these chips are compatible with the AMD X570 chipset and support DeviceOn and Embedded Software APIs. It will be interesting to see the prices of these embedded chips since they offer a cut down specifications list but overall, they will be suitable for the embedded desktop ecosystem. The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs may also get Embedded parts but we would have to wait for those for a few years.

AMD Ryzen 5000 “Embedded” CPUs

CPU NameArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice ( Launch MSRP)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'16/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MB24 + 16105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'12/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MB24 + 16105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'6/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5950E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'12/243.4 GHzTBD70 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 9 5900E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'10/203.7 GHzTBD69 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 5800E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'8/163.7 GHzTBD36 MB24 + 16100WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 5600E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'6/123.6 GHzTBD35 MB24 + 1665WTBD

News Source: HXL

Ryzen 9 5900x

