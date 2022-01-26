AMD Ryzen 5 6600H ‘Zen 3+’ APU is 47% Faster Than Its Predecessor, The 5600H & Matches The Desktop Ryzen 5 5600X Too

AMD's Ryzen 5 6600H APU benchmarks have also appeared online and really show the efficiency improvement that Zen 3+ brings to the table, offering a massive increase over its predecessor with just a 6nm upgrade.

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Offers Almost 50% Increase Over Its Predecessor in Leaked Benchmarks, Matches The Ryzen 5 5600X Too

The AMD Ryzen 5 6600H is going to be aimed at the mainstream laptops powered by Rembrandt-H APUs. It is definitely not the fastest chip in the whole stack but it should make up for some really compelling options around the $800-$1500 US price range.

Specifications-wise, the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H/HS is a 6 core and 12 thread chip that is based on the Zen 3+ architecture. It features a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of 4.50 GHz. The CPU carries 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The TDP will be set at 45W for the H and 35W for the HS variant. The GPU will include a cut-down Radeon 660M with 6 RDNA 2 Compute Units or 384 cores which will clock in at up to 1900 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 6000H 'Rembrandt' APU Lineup For Notebooks:

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 9 6980HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 5.00 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 45W+ Ryzen 9 6980HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 5.00 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 35W Ryzen 9 6900HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 4.90 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 45W+ Ryzen 9 6900HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 4.90 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 35W Ryzen 7 6800H Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.2 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2200 MHz) 45W Ryzen 7 6800HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.2 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2200 MHz) 35W Ryzen 5 6600H Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 6 / 12 3.3 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB 6 CU RDNA 2 (1900 MHz) 45W Ryzen 5 6600HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 6 / 12 3.3 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB 6 CU RDNA 2 (1900 MHz) 35W

Now coming to the benchmarks, the Lenovo 82RDlaptop was spotted by Benchleaks within the Geekbench 5 database, running the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and featuring 16 GB of memory. The APU scores up to 1472 single-threaded and 8054 multi-threaded points.

For comparison, the previous-generation AMD Ryzen 5 5600H scores 1244 single-threaded and 5497 multi-threaded points on average. That's an 18% increase in the single-core and a 47% increase in multi-core CPU performance in a single generation with a similar (optimized core). The Ryzen 5 6600H does run higher at +10% clock speeds but the additional performance is coming from the optimized 6nm node that enables stable clocks operation compared to Cezanne.

But that's not all, the CPU even manages to be just as fast as the desktop-grade Ryzen 5 5600X that scores 1615 points in single and 8146 points in multi-core tests. The main thing to note is that the Ryzen 5 6600H was running on a balanced profile which means that the performance profile will offer even higher performance and the chip can, without doubt, match the desktop part at a 45W TDP which is insanely impressive. The Intel Core i7-12650H should offer higher performance but that chip also comes with more cores and has a higher rated TDP of 95W. The Ryzen 5 6600H also outperforms the Ryzen 9 5900HX which shows the efficiency to performance improvement that Zen 3+ brings to the table.

Overall, the AMD Ryzen 6000H Rembrandt APU lineup with Zen 3+ cores is a decent upgrade over the Ryzen 5000H Cezzane APU lineup but for those wanting more performance, it's best you wait for AMD's next-gen Raphael-H and Phoenix-H chips which are expected to be announced at the next CES (2023).