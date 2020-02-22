The 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen desktop CPUs brought some amazing features and value to the already disruptive 1st Generation Zen-based processors and the fastest chips of the Zen+ family are now available for as low as $99 US making them a perfect choice for mainstream and budget PC builders.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 6 Core CPU Now Available For $99 US At Microcenter, 2700X 8 Core For $140 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600X launched in 2018 and was regarded as one of the best 6 core processors in its price category, offering great performance for a fantastic price of $229 US. The processor was also the only 6 core chip in its segment to offer 6 cores and 12 threads while Intel had 6 cores chips without multi-threading support at that time.

AMD Driver Woes Leading To Customers Having Radeon Regret?

Talking about the specifications of the Ryzen 5 2600X, we got 6 cores and 12 threads clocked at a 3.6 GHz base clock and a 4.2 GHz boost clock. The chip features 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The chip comes with a 95W TDP and is bundled with the Wraith Spire cooler which is a fantastic stock cooler for this chip. The best part about going with this CPU is that you have the choice to select from their entire 300/400/500 series chipset based motherboards, offering users more choice and cost-saving options.

At Microcenter, the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X is now available for just $99 US making it one of the best deals for this respective chip. You also get the latest AMD game bundle promotion which will get you up to 2 games and a 3 months Xbox Game Pass for PC. This alone is around $100 US worth of value in the package. Following are some other impressive deals listed over at Microcenter for AMD desktop and HEDT CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation CPU Deals:

AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation CPU Deals:

Arctic Announces the Freezer 7 X CPU Cooler

AMD Threadripper CPU Deals:

The difference between Micro Center and the rest of the retailers is that the processors are only available for in-store pick up only. So if you want to get hands-on one of the processors, you'll have to go to the store to avail the deal and they only have stores located in the United States. You can, however, book your processor in advance which could save you from the hassle if the certain CPU runs out of stock.