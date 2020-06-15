We have seen some impressive feats from AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU lineup on the notebook platform but have you ever thought about playing Crysis on the most entry-level Renoir processor without any CPU cooling attached to it?

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Quad-Core APU Runs Crysis Without Any CPU Cooling Solution

Fritzchens Fritz over at Twitter, who has provided several close-up die shots of CPUs and GPUs in the past, has managed to run a Ryzen 4000 APU without any cooling solution attached to it. Using the Ryzen 3 4300U, a four core and four-thread processor that's clocked at a base clock of 2.7 GHz base and 3.7 GHz boost clock, the chip was tested under an intense scenario where it was provided no active or even passive cooling.

New AMD Radeon Logo Spotted at PC Gaming Show 2020, Big Navi Radeon RX Graphics Cards Could Get Major Branding Revamp

The new #Renoir APU works pretty fine without any cooling solution 🙃 pic.twitter.com/rtat3q8Kqr — Fritzchens Fritz (@FritzchensFritz) June 14, 2020

The CPU doesn't even feature an IHS to carry off the heat from the die which makes this little test even more brutal but the chip didn't even break a sweat. This was mostly achieved using the Renoir Mobile Tuning tool that helps set the original temperature limit down to 90C.

The CPU ran for 10 minutes before the video cuts off. As you can see through the infrared thermal imaging, the PCB around the die is where most of the heat is carried off. The APU die remains a bit cooler than the PCB where the heat is being dissipated. But since there is no cooling attached, the CPU has to retain certain thermal balance and due to this, the scores within Cinebench R15 aren't the best at just 124 points on a single-core and 327 points on all-core tests.

But it's not the Cinebench R15 score that makes this little test interesting but rather a full run of the Crysis benchmark. The APU also houses five enhanced Vega compute units which equates to a total of 320 stream processors running at 1400 MHz. Like the CPU, the GPU also has to manage thermal limits by reducing clock speeds but despite no cooling solution, the chip was able to run a complete loop of the Crysis benchmark without a hiccup.





Fritz also ran 3Dmark Time Spy but the only feat here was that the CPU was able to run the tests without a cooling solution. Other than that, the scores are lackluster at just 353 points for the GPU and 1262 points for the CPU but that is expected given the thermal constraints. One thing is for sure, that even without any cooling solution, the AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs can definitely run Crysis!