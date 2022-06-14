AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core CPU For Entry-Level Laptops Spotted: 6nm Mendocino Chip With Zen 2 CPU & RDNA 2 GPU Cores

AMD's Mendocino 'Ryzen 7000' CPUs for notebooks will be launching later this year, aiming at the entry-level laptop segment. Now one such CPU has appeared within the UserBenchmark database and is known as the Ryzen 3 7320U.

AMD Ryzen 7320U 'Mendocino' CPU For Entry-Level Laptops Spotted: 6nm Chip, Quad Zen 2 Cores, RDNA 2 GPU

The AMD Mendocino 'Ryzen 7000' CPU lineup will come in Athlon and up to Ryzen 5 flavors. This specific processor, the Ryzen 3 7320U, is designed around the FT6 socket which is only going to be utilized by the Mendocino chips. AMD's Mendocino family of CPUs will be fabricated on a 6nm node and utilize both Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Raise the Game Bundle Adds Forspoken to its Stacked Lineup

AMD's Ryzen 3 7320U comes with 4 cores and 8 threads based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The base clock is maintained at 2.4 GHz and the boost clock is maintained at 4.1 GHz. We can't say if the clock speeds are final or if we are looking at engineering sample clocks. The GPU on the other hand is an RDNA 2 design but Mendocino is only expected to rock 2 compute units or 128 cores for light workloads. The system was running 4 GB of LPDDR5 memory clocked at 5500 Mbps.

So as far as the architectural details are concerned, we are looking at:

Up To 4 Zen 2 CPU Cores With 8 Threads

Up To 2 RDNA 2 GPU Cores With 128 SPs

Up To 4 MB of L2 Cache

Up To 128 KB GPU Cache

2x 32-bit LPDDR5 Channels (Up to 32 GB Memory)

4 PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Mendocino' 6nm CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Process Node Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock Cache iGPU iGPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 3 7420U 6nm 4 / 8 TBD 8 MB? RDNA 2 (2 CU)? TBD 5-10W AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 6nm 4 / 8 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 8 MB? RDNA 2 (2 CU)? TBD 5-10W AMD Athlon Gold 7220U 6nm 2 / 4 TBD 4 MB? RDNA 2 (2 CU)? TBD 5-10W

As for performance, the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU should perform just like an entry-level laptop chip should. A few performance metrics are mentioned but there's nothing worthwhile within the UserBenchmark database to compare with. Plus, we would avoid comparing the chip to Intel CPUs since the database is known to be biased towards Intel hardware. In addition to the Ryzen 3 7320U, AMD may also be working on two other Mendocino CPUs, the Ryzen 3 7420U and the Athlon Gold 7220U, both of which were also reported by TUM_APISAK a while ago.

AMD Ryzen 3 7420U with Radeon Graphics

4/8 — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) June 2, 2022

AMD Radeon RX 7000 ‘RDNA 3’ Graphics Cards Rumored For Q4 2022 Launch As Early As October

AMD Athlon Gold 7220U with Radeon Graphics — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) May 30, 2022

The AMD Ryzen 6000 'Mendocino' APUs are expected to launch in Q4 2022 and will be just a few months away from the Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 'Dragon Range' CPUs and 'Phoenix' APUs. It will be really interesting to see how the newcomer performs in the market and the designs we get to see with such an APU lineup. AMD hasn't confirmed its SKUs for the new lineup yet so they may do another pre-release event detailing the product stack, prices, and specific products based around the new Mendocino Ryzen APU family. The lineup will be aiming the entry-level laptop segment with prices around $399 to $699 US.