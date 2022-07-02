AMD Rumored To Expand AM4 Ryzen CPU Lineup With New 3D V-Cache & Low-End Chips

AMD isn't done with AM4, that's been confirmed by themselves, but what exactly does the red team plan on doing with the platform moving forward? Well, the answer would be expanding it with even more Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache and low-end options.

AMD's AM4 Longevity Plans: More Ryzen 3D V-Cache and Low-End Options In The Works?

There have been various rumors of what AMD is planning on with its AM4 platform now that the company has introduced its AM5 platform. The AM5 platform is the path forward, offering Ryzen 7000 CPUs with Zen 4 cores and DDR5 / PCIe 5.0 support. But AMD knows that the vast majority of its userbase won't be shifting to AM5 just yet. As such, AMD gave us a teaser of what to expect on the platform with its Ryzen 7 5800X3D and several mainstream Ryzen 5000 options. Based on the latest rumors, it looks like we are going to see more of that action coming to the AM4 platform in the coming months.

There will also be new low-end AM4 products in the future. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) June 28, 2022

Leaker, Greymon55, states that the rumors of AMD prepping not one but several Zen 3D products under the AM4 banner are true and there will be more information coming this month. Note how only Zen 3D is mentioned which means we will get new CPUs under the Ryzen 5000 family. AMD's 5800X3D is based on the 5800X with increased cache and retains the 8 core / 16 thread design.

It's possible that the next additions could be based on the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 9 5950X. We can't exactly say which SKU will be getting the 3D V-Cache treatment but 5600X3D will be a single CCD V-Cache chip, offering up to 32 MB L3 + 64 MB LLC (V-Cache). The Ryzen 9 parts will theoretically feature dual V-Cache CCD's so that's 64 MB of L3 + 128 MB of LLC (V-Cache) or 64 MB per CCD for a total of 192 MB of cache. If you add in the 8 MB of L2 too, you get a total of 200 MB of L3 cache.

Now an interesting route that AMD could go with a Ryzen 9 V-Cache part is to offer a single CCD with V-Cache and the other without it to make up a total of 128 MB of cache. That's still 33% more cache than the 5800X3D and should result in some impressive gaming performance numbers. But as we mentioned earlier, we cannot confirm if such an SKU exists or not but only that AMD might be working on it. As for the low-end parts, it is possible that AMD plans on replacing its Ryzen 4000 Renoir-X chips with Cezanne-X chips under the Ryzen 5000 family. Cezanne-X with Zen 3 cores will offer better performance and offer a good chance of the red team being competitive against Intel's Alder Lake and Raptor Lake budget CPUs till Zen 4 goes mainstream.

These 3D V-Cache Ryzen 5000 CPUs will allow users on AM4 to have something new without the need to change their entire platform migrating to AM5. With that said, AM5 will also be getting an upgraded Zen 4 V-Cache lineup by the end of this year, giving enthusiast gamers the option to either stick with their existing AM4 setups and use a Zen 3D part or go all out in the premium Zen 4D range.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs (Max) Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32 170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5600+ Gen 5.0 2024-2025?

