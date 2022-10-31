AMD Responds To Game Performance Issues With Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Blames “New Technology” Inconsistencies

AMD has published a statement about the characteristics surrounding the performance of the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs. The company is aware of the lack of performance with certain games, such as Doom Eternal, GTA V, Metro Exodus, and others. However, the company's answer to the public might be less than satisfactory for some users.

We have been made aware of reports of unexpected performance deltas in certain games with AMD Ryzen desktop processors as well as performance variances between Windows 11 and Windows 10 in certain game titles. We are currently investigating but based on testing to date have not observed a material difference in game performance between OS versions across a variety of operating scenarios and game titles. Many factors affect gaming performance, including the game engine, CPU architecture, GPU selection and memory choices. As new architectures enter the market, we often observe performance anomalies which must be addressed by the component vendor or the game publisher. This is not a new phenomenon nor is it unexpected. As we have done since the introduction of Ryzen, when these performance anomalies are brought to light we will use them to steer our partner engagements with game developers and ecosystem hardware partners to implement optimizations that eliminate the variations. — AMD

From the above advisory, AMD states that not only is the Ryzen 7000 processor an issue, but also the internal game engine for each game, the GPU, and the memory being utilized, which sounds as though it is more of an overall compatibility issue of the system and games as a whole.

This compatibility between engines and parts could explain the performance of AMD's new CPU series. In games like the ones mentioned earlier in this article, most of the more significant gaps happened in fewer games tested. Since all more recent games are embedded with their internal game engine, that would make sense that specific titles would not work as well with one system or component as another. Another issue could be the operating system used, where the games released before Windows 11 could perform better in that OS than the new operating system.

Lastly, because this new product is entering the market, there will always be some significant or minor inconsistencies. It may take time for the bugs and further optimizations for more accurate performance as the processor ages in the marketplace.

