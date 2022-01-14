AMD Renoir-X Ryzen 4000 CPUs Alleged Specifications Detailed: Ryzen 7 4700 With 8 Cores, Ryzen 5 4600 With 6 Cores, Ryzen 3 4300 With 4 Cores

To tackle Intel's mainstream Alder Lake CPU lineup, AMD is readying its brand new Renoir-X lineup which will be part of the Ryzen 4000 family. The Zen 2 powered processors were rumored a while back but it looks like more alleged information has been reported by Enthusiast Citizen over at the Bilibili social network.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir-X' CPUs Tackle Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Non-K Lineup: Allegedly Include Ryzen 7 4700, Ryzen 5 4600 & Ryzen 4 4300

The Renoir X Desktop CPUs are said to be based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture and will feature the same specifications as the existing Ryzen 4000G APUs but there's one key change and that's the lack of the iGPU. It is said that Renoir X Desktop CPUs will not feature any integrated graphics which means they cannot be referred to as APUs. They will still be monolithic designs like the Ryzen 4000G parts but the most interesting part is the 'X' within the naming scheme.

As per the details, the AMD Renoir-X 'Ryzen 4000' CPUs will be compatible with entry-level boards including A320 which means that AMD will at some point go with board makers and enable wider support for its CPUs on the 300-series motherboards. As noted a few days ago, this will be perfect to make users stick with their current AM4 platforms until the next-generation AM5 arrives. And as such, AMD won't be losing desktop CPU share to Intel's Alder Lake CPUs.

Enthusiast Citizen has been very accurate for his previous leaks and information though these new ones are speculation from him. He believes that AMD will launch three Renoir-X SKUs which include the Ryzen 7 4700 with 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB L2 cache, 3.6 GHz base, & 4.4 GHz boost clock, Ryzen 5 4600 with 6 cores, 12 threads, 3 MB L2 cache, 3.6 GHz base & 4.1 GHz boost clock & the Ryzen 3 4300 with 4 cores, 12 threads, 2 MB L2 cache, 3.8 GHz base & 4.0 GHz boost clock. The first two SKUs will supposedly feature 8 MB L3 cache while the Ryzen 3 chip is said to feature 4 MB of L3 cache.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" & Ryzen 4000 'Renoir-X' CPU Lineup

CPU Name Architecture Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 7nm Zen 3 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 64 MB + 32 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 7nm Zen 3 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 7 4700 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB TBA (Gen 3) 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 4600 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 11 MB TBA (Gen 3) 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 3 4300 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 MB TBA (Gen 3) 65W TBD

Based on the specifications, it looks like AMD will be putting the Renoir-X Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 parts against Intel's mainstream Core i5 and Core i3 SKUs. As for the Ryzen 7 chip, it will be pitted against the Core i7 Non-K SKUs though we have to wait and see if the performance and pricing of Zen 2 will be enough to tackle Intel's Golden Cove powered Non-K lineup in the sub $250 US segment where the blue team has really disrupted the market.