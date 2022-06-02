AMD Readies Radeon RX 6700 10 GB Graphics Card: First Custom Models From Sapphire Pictured, Allegedly Launching on 9th June
AMD is preparing a brand new RDNA 2 graphics card that launches this month, the Radeon RX 6700, based on the Navi 22 GPU core.
AMD Board Partners Prep Custom Radeon RX 6700 10 GB Graphics Cards, Launching on 9th June
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 will be a cut-down variant of the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. It will be based on the same Navi 22 GPU but in a different SKU configuration. While the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features 2560 cores, the Navi 22 XL GPU on the RX 6700 will feature just 36 Compute Units enabled for a total of 2304 cores. The GPU will also feature 80 MB of Infinity Cache, reduced from 96 MB on the full Navi 22 GPU.
The card will also rock a cut-down memory bus of 160-bit and feature 10 GB of GDDR6 memory versus the 12 GB and 192-bit configuration that the top variant has to offer. It will come with a TBP of around 200W and most designs will utilize a single 8-pin connector. Display outputs will include triple DP 1.4 and a single HDMI interface.
As for the custom variants, Sapphire seems to be working on two models, a standard reference and a PULSE variant. Both are dual slot and dual fan designs and will be clocked at 2330 MHz Game and 2495 MHz Boost clocks. The memory operates at 16 Gbps speeds so we get 320 GB/s of bandwidth. You can also note that the frequencies themselves are a 94 MHz 'Game' & a 86 MHz 'Boost' clock reduction versus the reference Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card.
As per CowCotLand, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards are expected to launch on 9th of June for a price around 550 Euros. It will be an interesting card considering this is the third Navi 22 variant for the DIY segment. AMD also recently launched the faster RX 6750 XT graphics card. It is currently unknown if we will see more AIBs release custom variants of this graphics card or only the AMD-exclusive partners such as PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, etc.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|GPU
|Navi 21 KXTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 22 KXT
|Navi 22 XT
|Navi 22 XL
|Navi 23 KXT
|Navi 23 (XT)
|Navi 23 (XL)
|Navi 24 (XT)
|Navi 24 (XL)
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|6nm
|6nm
|Die Size
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|237mm2
|237mm2
|237mm2
|107mm2
|107mm2
|Transistors
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|5.4 Billion
|5.4 Billion
|Compute Units
|80
|80
|72
|60
|40
|40
|36
|32
|32
|28
|16
|12
|Stream Processors
|5120
|5120
|4608
|3840
|2560
|2560
|2304
|2048
|2048
|1792
|1024
|768
|TMUs/ROPs
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|288 / 128
|240 / 96
|160/64
|160/64
|144/64
|128/64
|128/64
|112/64
|64/32
|48/32
|Game Clock
|2116 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2495 MHz
|2424 MHz
|2330 MHz
|2410 MHz
|2359 MHz
|2044 MHz
|2610 MHz
|2039 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2324 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2600 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2495 MHz
|2635 MHz
|2589 MHz
|2491 MHz
|2815 MHz
|2321 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|23.80 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|13.31 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|11.50 TFLOPs
|10.79 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|9.0 TFLOPs
|5.7 TFLOPs
|3.5 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|10 GB GDDR5 + 80 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|160-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|64-bit
|64-bit
|Memory Clock
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|17.5 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|432 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|320 GB/s
|280 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|144 GB/s
|112 GB/s
|TDP
|335W
|300W
|300W
|250W
|250W
|230W
|200W
|176W
|160W
|132W
|107W
|53W
|Price
|$1099 US
|$999 US
|$649 US
|$579 US
|$549 US
|$479 US
|TBD
|$399 US
|$379 US
|$329 US
|$199 US
|$159 US?
News Source: Cowcotland