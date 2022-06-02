AMD Readies Radeon RX 6700 10 GB Graphics Card: First Custom Models From Sapphire Pictured, Allegedly Launching on 9th june

AMD is preparing a brand new RDNA 2 graphics card that launches this month, the Radeon RX 6700, based on the Navi 22 GPU core.

AMD Board Partners Prep Custom Radeon RX 6700 10 GB Graphics Cards, Launching on 9th June

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 will be a cut-down variant of the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. It will be based on the same Navi 22 GPU but in a different SKU configuration. While the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features 2560 cores, the Navi 22 XL GPU on the RX 6700 will feature just 36 Compute Units enabled for a total of 2304 cores. The GPU will also feature 80 MB of Infinity Cache, reduced from 96 MB on the full Navi 22 GPU.

The card will also rock a cut-down memory bus of 160-bit and feature 10 GB of GDDR6 memory versus the 12 GB and 192-bit configuration that the top variant has to offer. It will come with a TBP of around 200W and most designs will utilize a single 8-pin connector. Display outputs will include triple DP 1.4 and a single HDMI interface.

As for the custom variants, Sapphire seems to be working on two models, a standard reference and a PULSE variant. Both are dual slot and dual fan designs and will be clocked at 2330 MHz Game and 2495 MHz Boost clocks. The memory operates at 16 Gbps speeds so we get 320 GB/s of bandwidth. You can also note that the frequencies themselves are a 94 MHz 'Game' & a 86 MHz 'Boost' clock reduction versus the reference Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card.

As per CowCotLand, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards are expected to launch on 9th of June for a price around 550 Euros. It will be an interesting card considering this is the third Navi 22 variant for the DIY segment. AMD also recently launched the faster RX 6750 XT graphics card. It is currently unknown if we will see more AIBs release custom variants of this graphics card or only the AMD-exclusive partners such as PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, etc.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XL Navi 22 KXT Navi 22 XT Navi 22 XL Navi 23 KXT Navi 23 (XT) Navi 23 (XL) Navi 24 (XT) Navi 24 (XL) Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 6nm 6nm Die Size 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 336mm2 336mm2 336mm2 237mm2 237mm2 237mm2 107mm2 107mm2 Transistors 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion Compute Units 80 80 72 60 40 40 36 32 32 28 16 12 Stream Processors 5120 5120 4608 3840 2560 2560 2304 2048 2048 1792 1024 768 TMUs/ROPs 320 / 128 320 / 128 288 / 128 240 / 96 160/64 160/64 144/64 128/64 128/64 112/64 64/32 48/32 Game Clock 2116 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 1815 MHz 2495 MHz 2424 MHz 2330 MHz 2410 MHz 2359 MHz 2044 MHz 2610 MHz 2039 MHz Boost Clock 2324 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2105 MHz 2600 MHz 2581 MHz 2495 MHz 2635 MHz 2589 MHz 2491 MHz 2815 MHz 2321 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 23.80 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 13.31 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 11.50 TFLOPs 10.79 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 5.7 TFLOPs 3.5 TFLOPs Memory Size 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 10 GB GDDR5 + 80 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 160-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit Memory Clock 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 17.5 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps 18 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 576 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 432 GB/s 384 GB/s 320 GB/s 280 GB/s 256 GB/s 224 GB/s 144 GB/s 112 GB/s TDP 335W 300W 300W 250W 250W 230W 200W 176W 160W 132W 107W 53W Price $1099 US $999 US $649 US $579 US $549 US $479 US TBD $399 US $379 US $329 US $199 US $159 US?

News Source: Cowcotland