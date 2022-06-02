  ⋮  

AMD Readies Radeon RX 6700 10 GB Graphics Card: First Custom Models From Sapphire Pictured, Allegedly Launching on 9th June

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
AMD Readies Radeon RX 6700 10 GB Graphics Card: First Custom Models From Sapphire Pictured, Allegedly Launching on 9th june

AMD is preparing a brand new RDNA 2 graphics card that launches this month, the Radeon RX 6700, based on the Navi 22 GPU core.

AMD Board Partners Prep Custom Radeon RX 6700 10 GB Graphics Cards, Launching on 9th June

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 will be a cut-down variant of the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. It will be based on the same Navi 22 GPU but in a different SKU configuration. While the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT features 2560 cores, the Navi 22 XL GPU on the RX 6700 will feature just 36 Compute Units enabled for a total of 2304 cores. The GPU will also feature 80 MB of Infinity Cache, reduced from 96 MB on the full Navi 22 GPU.

Lenovo-Exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 7 6860Z APU Features The Same Zen 3+ Configuration But With Higher Clock Speeds

  • images-1-low_res-scale-6_00x-custom
  • images-low_res-scale-6_00x-custom

The card will also rock a cut-down memory bus of 160-bit and feature 10 GB of GDDR6 memory versus the 12 GB and 192-bit configuration that the top variant has to offer. It will come with a TBP of around 200W and most designs will utilize a single 8-pin connector. Display outputs will include triple DP 1.4 and a single HDMI interface.

As for the custom variants, Sapphire seems to be working on two models, a standard reference and a PULSE variant. Both are dual slot and dual fan designs and will be clocked at 2330 MHz Game and 2495 MHz Boost clocks. The memory operates at 16 Gbps speeds so we get 320 GB/s of bandwidth. You can also note that the frequencies themselves are a 94 MHz 'Game' & a 86 MHz 'Boost' clock reduction versus the reference Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card.

As per CowCotLand, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards are expected to launch on 9th of June for a price around 550 Euros. It will be an interesting card considering this is the third Navi 22 variant for the DIY segment. AMD also recently launched the faster RX 6750 XT graphics card. It is currently unknown if we will see more AIBs release custom variants of this graphics card or only the AMD-exclusive partners such as PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, etc.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6650 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6400
GPUNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XLNavi 22 KXTNavi 22 XTNavi 22 XLNavi 23 KXTNavi 23 (XT)Navi 23 (XL)Navi 24 (XT)Navi 24 (XL)
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm6nm6nm
Die Size520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2336mm2336mm2336mm2237mm2237mm2237mm2107mm2107mm2
Transistors26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion5.4 Billion5.4 Billion
Compute Units808072604040363232281612
Stream Processors51205120460838402560256023042048204817921024768
TMUs/ROPs320 / 128320 / 128288 / 128240 / 96160/64160/64144/64128/64128/64112/6464/3248/32
Game Clock2116 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz1815 MHz2495 MHz2424 MHz2330 MHz2410 MHz2359 MHz2044 MHz2610 MHz2039 MHz
Boost Clock2324 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2105 MHz2600 MHz2581 MHz2495 MHz2635 MHz2589 MHz2491 MHz2815 MHz2321 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs23.80 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs13.31 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs11.50 TFLOPs10.79 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPs
Memory Size16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache10 GB GDDR5 + 80 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit160-bit128-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit64-bit
Memory Clock18 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps17.5 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps18 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth576 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s432 GB/s384 GB/s320 GB/s280 GB/s256 GB/s224 GB/s144 GB/s112 GB/s
TDP335W300W300W250W250W230W200W176W160W132W107W53W
Price$1099 US$999 US$649 US$579 US$549 US$479 USTBD$399 US$379 US$329 US$199 US$159 US?

News Source: Cowcotland

Submit

Related