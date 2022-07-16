Menu
Company

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Get SubVP Feature In AMDGPU For Linux 5.20

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 16, 2022

AMD is reported to publish the last feature updates planned for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers to the DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 to prepare for RDNA 3's release. The merge window will open later this month, so companies such as AMD and the recently reported Intel additions are being finalized to prepare new generations of graphics for the two tech giants.

More Radeon RDNA 3 enablement added to Linux 5.20, including SubVP features

Recently, AMD was reported to continue their work on preparing the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture and AMD's CDNA-based accelerators, also known as AMD Instinct, for when the company begins launching the newest computer components later this year. Michael Larabel of Phoronix reports that the AMD enablement for their new hardware is being accomplished "on a block-by-block basis." The current state of development is not as evident as predecessor patches for the Linux driver when the company had a habit of using "colorful fishy codenames."

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel Meteor Lake Integrated Graphics Gets Initial Support Within Linux 5.20

AMD has not reported whether they are complete with updates to the Linux 5.20 kernel support, but it is anticipated that they are very close to completion since the AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs are set to debut in the coming months. However, suppose AMD is not set with their RDNA 3 updates with the Linux 5.20 integration once the product launches. In that case, open-source users will have to depend on third-party solutions until the company can fully finalize the in-process integrations.

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Get SubVP Feature In AMDGPU For Linux 5.20

Today, the last DRM-Next feature pulls show more AMDGPU Linux driver integration just before AMD can add the previous codes and fixes to the Linux 5.20 kernel. The updates added to the kernel by AMD were:

  • Display Core Next (DCN) v3.2 block
  • DCN 3.1.4 support
  • SMU13 updates
  • soft-reset handling for GFX11 (RDNA 3) graphics and the SDMA 6 block.

Larabel states that the "soft-reset handling support for GFX11" is crucial to ensure any stalling or problems with the current patches.

"SubVP" is a new Display Core (DC) component, allowing Sub Viewport functionality. The element is a new DCN 3.2 hardware feature, but it is unknown what the full ability of the SubVP functionality will entail. The latest pull from AMD adds "DC SubVP support."

The Linux AMD pull updates also saw the integration of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST), numerous audio patches, and the modification of the GART size on recent APUs to add Scatter and Gather display support. Finally, AMD also integrated the querying of the GFXOFF status for VanGogh series APUs, enhanced buffer object domain pinning, and a few AMDKFD modifications.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Talks DirectX 11 Performance & How They Managed To Achieve 10% Uplift Through Reworked Drivers

Readers and open-source users interested in reading more about the current AMDGPU and AMDKFD alterations prepared for Linux 5.20 can check out the pull request on the official Kernel page.

News Sources: Phoronix, Linux Kernel info page,

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order