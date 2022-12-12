AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ‘Navi 31’ GPU Overclocked To 3.7 GHz Front End Clock & 3.5 GHz Shader Clock

Today, AMD released its next-gen RDNA 3 graphics cards, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Overclocked Up To 3.5 GHz Effective Clock Speeds, RDNA 3 'Navi 31' GPU Might Just End Up At 4 GHz With LN2
While the cards offer similar raster performance as the NVIDIA RTX 4080 at a lower price point, they do not have the ray tracing crunch power and despite AMD using the chiplet architecture, the GPUs just can't rival the insane efficiency of Ada "AD103" GPU featured on the RTX 4080.
But with it said, both graphics cards definitely have a lot of potential in the market and as we have seen previously, AMD graphics cards do tend to get better as time progresses. But that's a topic we will get back to another day, today, we are going to talk about the overclocking capabilities of RDNA 3.
Twitter fellow, 0x22h, has been testing around with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card and it looks like he has managed to obtain the fastest overclocking speeds with the Navi 31 chip. The RX 7900 XT was overclocked to a maximum 3.5 GHz shader clock and a 3.7 GHz Front End Clock. That's a 1.2 GHz increase in the Front End and Shader Clocks which is very impressive. The card peaked at a maximum board power of 400W, 45W higher than its 355W TGP and the temperatures stabilized around 62C and 85C for the Hot Spot temps. With this impressive overclock, the GPU delivered FP 32 compute performance rated at up to 75 TFLOPs, a 44% increase over the stock clocked graphics card.
FP32 Compute Horsepower Comparisons (Higher is Better)
0x22h also reports that the biggest problem of AMD's RDNA 3 architecture is that the SIMD32 units have no supporting measures for registers and the two FMA instructions in WAVE32 units can only use one source per operand register and one shared immediate value.
This leads to only 5/6 of the performance of the actual theoretical value. There have been rumors about a buggy design on the top RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU and while we aren't able to directly confirm this with AMD, some testing by reviewers has revealed a power leak and fluctuating clocks on the cards.
RDNA3最大的问题就是，增加SIMD32之后，寄存器方面几乎没有任何配套措施。Wave32的VOPD格式下的两个个FMA指令只能各自使用一个源操作数寄存器和一个共享的立即数。Wave64下面也是类似的情况，而且峰值性能只有理论值的5/6。 pic.twitter.com/iaIEdYlznf
— 0x22h (@0x22h) December 12, 2022
Most reviewers also had their AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards peak out at around 3 GHz, the same as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series but the performance benefit was far less. AMD will be launching their first RDNA 3 flagships tomorrow so let us know if you have made up your mind about what graphics card you'll be getting tomorrow.
Comments