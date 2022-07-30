AMD Radeon RX 7900 “Navi 31” RDNA 3 Graphics Cards Allegedly Feature 20 Gbps Memory

AMD might be equipping faster GDDR6 memory chips on its upcoming high-end Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards based on Navi 31 "RDNA 3" GPUs.

AMD's High-End RDNA 3 "Navi 31" Powered Radeon RX 7900 Graphics Cards Allegedly Feature 20 Gbps Memory

The latest rumor comes from Greymon55 and states that the red team's fastest RDNA 3 GPUs based on the Navi 31 SKU will utilize faster GDDR6 memory dies. AMD's RDNA 2-powered Navi GPUs come with up to 18 Gbps memory speeds. The 18 Gbps memory was added to the recent RDNA 2 refresh while the initial lineup made use of 16 Gbps dies.

Since 7000XT will use 20Gbps, I guess 7x50XT will still be 24Gbps+frequency upgrade mode. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 30, 2022

It is stated that the Radeon RX 7900 series which will cover the high-end segment with their powerful MCM-based Navi 31 GPU design, will offer up to 20 Gbps memory speeds. That's an increase of 11% compared to the existing fastest memory solution for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 cards.

Considering that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series flagship comes with a 384-bit bus interface, we will be getting a 960 GB/s bandwidth solution plus there's also Infinity Cache's bandwidth which is expected to be increased to 384 MB (192 MB standard + 192 MB 3D V-Cache in six MCDs). Recent speculation has shown that with the new MCD Infinity Cache structure, the Radeon RX 7900 series can offer up to a theoretical 7 TB/s bandwidth which would be a massive increase versus the 1.79 TB/s bandwidth currently available on the RX 6950 XT graphics card.

A 7000 series upgrade exists. But the time is relatively late and I personally think that upgrading to 24Gbps is highly likely. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 30, 2022

I think early 2024 is more likely. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 30, 2022

But that's not all, the leaker also says that an RDNA 3 refresh might feature the high-end 24 Gbps memory dies. This would yield the same GDDR6 bandwidth as NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. Even the RTX 4090 Ti is expected to utilize 24 Gbps memory dies though we will see if that plan changes in the future. As for when the refresh is planned, it is expected around the end of 2023 or early 2024 so we got more than a year to go and the launch of AMD RDNA 3's initial family to be witnessed before we talk about a refresh. The memory would be equipped with all of the refreshed models.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 ~400mm2 440mm2 630mm2 TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 20-16 40-32 60-48

64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40-32 160 -128 (Total) 240-192 (Total) 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Infinity Cache 128 MB 128 MB 256 MB 384 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?

