AMD Radeon RX 7900 “Navi 31” RDNA 3 Graphics Cards Allegedly Feature 20 Gbps Memory

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 30, 2022
AMD Radeon RX 7900 "Navi 31" RDNA 3 Graphics Cards Allegedly Feature 20 Gbps Memory 1

AMD might be equipping faster GDDR6 memory chips on its upcoming high-end Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards based on Navi 31 "RDNA 3" GPUs.

AMD's High-End RDNA 3 "Navi 31" Powered Radeon RX 7900 Graphics Cards Allegedly Feature 20 Gbps Memory

The latest rumor comes from Greymon55 and states that the red team's fastest RDNA 3 GPUs based on the Navi 31 SKU will utilize faster GDDR6 memory dies. AMD's RDNA 2-powered Navi GPUs come with up to 18 Gbps memory speeds. The 18 Gbps memory was added to the recent RDNA 2 refresh while the initial lineup made use of 16 Gbps dies.

It is stated that the Radeon RX 7900 series which will cover the high-end segment with their powerful MCM-based Navi 31 GPU design, will offer up to 20 Gbps memory speeds. That's an increase of 11% compared to the existing fastest memory solution for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 cards.

Considering that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series flagship comes with a 384-bit bus interface, we will be getting a 960 GB/s bandwidth solution plus there's also Infinity Cache's bandwidth which is expected to be increased to 384 MB (192 MB standard + 192 MB 3D V-Cache in six MCDs). Recent speculation has shown that with the new MCD Infinity Cache structure, the Radeon RX 7900 series can offer up to a theoretical 7 TB/s bandwidth which would be a massive increase versus the 1.79 TB/s bandwidth currently available on the RX 6950 XT graphics card.

But that's not all, the leaker also says that an RDNA 3 refresh might feature the high-end 24 Gbps memory dies. This would yield the same GDDR6 bandwidth as NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. Even the RTX 4090 Ti is expected to utilize 24 Gbps memory dies though we will see if that plan changes in the future. As for when the refresh is planned, it is expected around the end of 2023 or early 2024 so we got more than a year to go and the launch of AMD RDNA 3's initial family to be witnessed before we talk about a refresh. The memory would be equipped with all of the refreshed models.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2~400mm2440mm2630mm2TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4020-1640-3260-48
64
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 8040-32160 -128 (Total)240-192 (Total)128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)51205120-409610240-819215360-122888192
Cores (Total)51205120-409610240-819215360-1228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Infinity Cache128 MB128 MB256 MB384 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7700 XT?Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~200W~300W~400WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?

News Source: Videocardz

