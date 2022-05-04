AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT 3DMark Synthetic Benchmarks Leak Out – 6950 XT Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti In Time Spy & Fire Strike
With just a few days left in the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Refresh lineup, we thought we would share the synthetic performance benchmarks of all three cards including the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT within various 3DMark tests.
Yesterday, we gave you the first look at the full and final specifications of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup which will include the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT cards. The performance results we are sharing for these cards are based on reference designs that run at the boosted clock speeds we reported yesterday. The test platform includes a Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU running DDR4-3600 memory on the latest 22.10-220411n drivers within the Windows 10 OS.
The benchmarks include results from all three cards within various 3DMark Synthetic benchmarks such as Time Spy, Fire Strike, 11, and Port Royal. First up, we have 3DMark Time Spy where the RX 6950 XT is faster than the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti, RX 6750 XT is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and the RX 6650 XT is faster than the RTX 3060. Do note that we also compared the RTX 3090 Ti with a heavy overclock of around 2200 MHz and memory clocked in at 23.5 Gbps. The RTX 3090 Ti scores 22408 points in the graphics test which is a 1% increase over the 6950 XT running at reference clocks. The Radeon graphics card will have no problem surpassing this performance with a minor overclock to the GPU and memory.
Now a comparison with other graphics cards is provided below but to keep in mind that they are running different test setups so performance results may vary in final testing:
3DMark Fire Strike has been a strong suit for AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards and RDNA 2 in particular. Here we see a repeat of what we saw in the Time Spy benchmarks and you can have a look yourself:
Moving over to 3DMark Port Royal, here we see NVIDIA retain its lead thanks to the more advanced RT core architecture. The Radeon RX 6950 XT offers RT performance close to an RTX 3080 but is unable to match it. The RX 6750 XT is around as fast as an RTX 2080 but much slower than an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card while the RX 6650 XT is just slightly faster than the RTX 3050 in this performance test.
We also added 3DMark 11 numbers for the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT in the mix for you to enjoy and compare:
Once again, all of these results are for reference models but it looks like AIBs are already working on models that will work at over 2.5 GHz for all three designs. As spotted by Videocardz (Chiphell Forums), Sapphire's lineup, which leaked not long ago, will have a dual BIOS design across all three variants and will come in various Toxic and Nitro flavors.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh 3DMark Synthetic Benchmarks (Full):
|Benchmark Name
|API
|Benchmark
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT
|Time Spy
|DX12
|Score
|19696
|13640
|10493
|Time Spy
|DX12
|Graphics
|22209
|13999
|10262
|Time Spy
|DX12
|CPU
|12003
|11911
|12029
|Time Spy Extreme
|DX12
|Score
|9351
|6271
|4731
|Time Spy Extreme
|DX12
|Graphics
|10743
|6461
|4634
|Time Spy Extreme
|DX12
|CPU
|5397
|5377
|5375
|Port Royal
|DXR
|Score
|10824
|6359
|4697
|Port Royal
|DXR
|Graphics
|10824
|6359
|4697
|Port Royal
|DXR
|Test 1
|50
|29
|21.75
|Fire Strike
|DX11
|Score
|43823
|32837
|26594
|Fire Strike
|DX11
|Graphics
|61950
|38305
|29520
|Fire Strike
|DX11
|CPU
|29593
|29715
|29364
|Fire Strike
|DX11
|Combined
|17655
|17143
|14045
|Fire Strike Extreme
|DX11
|Score
|27575
|17664
|12828
|Fire Strike Extreme
|DX11
|Graphics
|30380
|18561
|13559
|Fire Strike Extreme
|DX11
|CPU
|29645
|29640
|29413
|Fire Strike Extreme
|DX11
|Combined
|15334
|8830
|5690
|Fire Strike Ultra
|DX11
|Score
|14862
|9149
|6802
|Fire Strike Ultra
|DX11
|Graphics
|15159
|9146
|6735
|Fire Strike Ultra
|DX11
|CPU
|29632
|29702
|29435
|Fire Strike Ultra
|DX11
|Combined
|7847
|4500
|3272
|3DMark 11
|DX11
|Score
|51196
|40666
|36496
|3DMark 11
|DX11
|Graphics
|75479
|49933
|42496
|3DMark 11
|DX11
|CPU
|27135
|27280
|26820
|3DMark 11
|DX11
|Combined
|24605
|24561
|24157
Sapphire's Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Possibly Detailed
So about the alleged Sapphire Radeon RX 6000 leak, the AIB is working on its flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT TOXIC design along with RX 6950 XT Nitro+ SE, RX 6950 XT Nitro+, RX 6750 XT Nitro+ and RX 6650 XT Nitro+ custom models. These cards will not only feature custom designs but will also adopt factory overclocks and higher TGPs stored within their BIOS. Following is a look at the line:
- Sapphire RX 6950 XT Toxic: 332W (2310/2532 MHz) / 346W OC BIOS (2343/2565 MHz)
- Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ SE: 303W (2162/2368 MHz) / 325W OC BIOS (2226/2435 MHz)
- Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ OC: 289W (2116/2324 MHz) / 284W S BIOS (2100/2310 MHz)
- Sapphire RX 6750 XT Nitro+ OC: 230W (2554/2623 MHz) / 200W S BIOS (2495/2600 MHz)
- Sapphire RX 6650 XT Nitro+ OC: 164W (2523/2694 MHz) / 157W S BIOS (2486/2680 MHz)
What's interesting about the three Nitro+ OC models is that they have TDPs tuned slightly below the reference models. The 6950 XT Nitro+ OC has a 46W lower TDP, the 6750 XT Nitro+ OC has a 20W lower TDP while the 6650 XT Nitro+ OC has a 16W lower TDP. It goes further down when the 'Silent' BIOS is enabled. Despite that, the GPUs are able to operate at a higher standard frequency which is impressive.
The Sapphire Radeon RX 6950 XT Toxic and Nitro+ SE are able to operate at much higher clock speeds and also feature a slightly lower TDP than reference designs. The Toxic is close to its 335W wall but can be extended to 346W for up to 2565 MHz. This is a 2% increase over the RX 6900 XT Toxic Extreme which ran up to 2525 MHz but had an OC BIOS power rating of 400W. Just like the previous Toxic Extreme, the new model will come in a Hybrid cooled package while the Nitro+ OC models will feature a triple-fan design.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|GPU
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 22 XT
|Navi 22 XT
|Navi 23 XT
|Navi 23 XT
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|520mm2
|520mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|237mm2
|237mm2
|Transistors
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|Compute Units
|80
|80
|40
|40
|32
|32
|Stream Processors
|5120
|5120
|2560
|2560
|2048
|2048
|TMUs/ROPs
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|160/64
|160/64
|128/64
|128/64
|Game Clock
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2495 MHz
|2424 MHz
|2410 MHz
|2359 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2600 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2635 MHz
|2589 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|13.31 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|10.79 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Clock
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|17.5 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|432 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|280 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|1326 GB/s
|1278 GB/s
|468.9 GB/s
|444.9 GB/s
|TBP
|335W
|300W
|250W
|230W
|180W
|160W
|PCIe Interface
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x8
|PCIe 4.0 x8
|Price
|~$1099 US
|$999 US
|~$499 US
|$479 US
|~$399 US
|$379 US
