AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT 3DMark Synthetic Benchmarks Leak Out – 6950 XT Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti In Time Spy & Fire Strike

With just a few days left in the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Refresh lineup, we thought we would share the synthetic performance benchmarks of all three cards including the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT within various 3DMark tests.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Synthetic Performance Benchmarks Leaked: RX 6950 XT Flagship Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti In Time Spy and Fire Strike

Yesterday, we gave you the first look at the full and final specifications of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup which will include the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT cards. The performance results we are sharing for these cards are based on reference designs that run at the boosted clock speeds we reported yesterday. The test platform includes a Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU running DDR4-3600 memory on the latest 22.10-220411n drivers within the Windows 10 OS.

AMD Navi 31 RDNA 3 GPUs For High-End Radeon RX 7000 Allegedly Feature PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 Support, Up To 128 GB/s Transfer Rates

The benchmarks include results from all three cards within various 3DMark Synthetic benchmarks such as Time Spy, Fire Strike, 11, and Port Royal. First up, we have 3DMark Time Spy where the RX 6950 XT is faster than the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti, RX 6750 XT is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and the RX 6650 XT is faster than the RTX 3060. Do note that we also compared the RTX 3090 Ti with a heavy overclock of around 2200 MHz and memory clocked in at 23.5 Gbps. The RTX 3090 Ti scores 22408 points in the graphics test which is a 1% increase over the 6950 XT running at reference clocks. The Radeon graphics card will have no problem surpassing this performance with a minor overclock to the GPU and memory.

Now a comparison with other graphics cards is provided below but to keep in mind that they are running different test setups so performance results may vary in final testing:

3DMark Fire Strike has been a strong suit for AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards and RDNA 2 in particular. Here we see a repeat of what we saw in the Time Spy benchmarks and you can have a look yourself:

Moving over to 3DMark Port Royal, here we see NVIDIA retain its lead thanks to the more advanced RT core architecture. The Radeon RX 6950 XT offers RT performance close to an RTX 3080 but is unable to match it. The RX 6750 XT is around as fast as an RTX 2080 but much slower than an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card while the RX 6650 XT is just slightly faster than the RTX 3050 in this performance test.

We also added 3DMark 11 numbers for the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT in the mix for you to enjoy and compare:

AMD RDNA 3 ‘GFX11’ GPU Patches Enable VCN4 Support But Lack AV1 Encoding

Once again, all of these results are for reference models but it looks like AIBs are already working on models that will work at over 2.5 GHz for all three designs. As spotted by Videocardz (Chiphell Forums), Sapphire's lineup, which leaked not long ago, will have a dual BIOS design across all three variants and will come in various Toxic and Nitro flavors.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh 3DMark Synthetic Benchmarks (Full):

Benchmark Name API Benchmark AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Time Spy DX12 Score 19696 13640 10493 Time Spy DX12 Graphics 22209 13999 10262 Time Spy DX12 CPU 12003 11911 12029 Time Spy Extreme DX12 Score 9351 6271 4731 Time Spy Extreme DX12 Graphics 10743 6461 4634 Time Spy Extreme DX12 CPU 5397 5377 5375 Port Royal DXR Score 10824 6359 4697 Port Royal DXR Graphics 10824 6359 4697 Port Royal DXR Test 1 50 29 21.75 Fire Strike DX11 Score 43823 32837 26594 Fire Strike DX11 Graphics 61950 38305 29520 Fire Strike DX11 CPU 29593 29715 29364 Fire Strike DX11 Combined 17655 17143 14045 Fire Strike Extreme DX11 Score 27575 17664 12828 Fire Strike Extreme DX11 Graphics 30380 18561 13559 Fire Strike Extreme DX11 CPU 29645 29640 29413 Fire Strike Extreme DX11 Combined 15334 8830 5690 Fire Strike Ultra DX11 Score 14862 9149 6802 Fire Strike Ultra DX11 Graphics 15159 9146 6735 Fire Strike Ultra DX11 CPU 29632 29702 29435 Fire Strike Ultra DX11 Combined 7847 4500 3272 3DMark 11 DX11 Score 51196 40666 36496 3DMark 11 DX11 Graphics 75479 49933 42496 3DMark 11 DX11 CPU 27135 27280 26820 3DMark 11 DX11 Combined 24605 24561 24157

Sapphire's Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Possibly Detailed

So about the alleged Sapphire Radeon RX 6000 leak, the AIB is working on its flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT TOXIC design along with RX 6950 XT Nitro+ SE, RX 6950 XT Nitro+, RX 6750 XT Nitro+ and RX 6650 XT Nitro+ custom models. These cards will not only feature custom designs but will also adopt factory overclocks and higher TGPs stored within their BIOS. Following is a look at the line:

Sapphire RX 6950 XT Toxic: 332W (2310/2532 MHz) / 346W OC BIOS (2343/2565 MHz)

332W (2310/2532 MHz) / 346W OC BIOS (2343/2565 MHz) Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ SE: 303W (2162/2368 MHz) / 325W OC BIOS (2226/2435 MHz)

303W (2162/2368 MHz) / 325W OC BIOS (2226/2435 MHz) Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ OC: 289W (2116/2324 MHz) / 284W S BIOS (2100/2310 MHz)

289W (2116/2324 MHz) / 284W S BIOS (2100/2310 MHz) Sapphire RX 6750 XT Nitro+ OC: 230W (2554/2623 MHz) / 200W S BIOS (2495/2600 MHz)

230W (2554/2623 MHz) / 200W S BIOS (2495/2600 MHz) Sapphire RX 6650 XT Nitro+ OC: 164W (2523/2694 MHz) / 157W S BIOS (2486/2680 MHz)

What's interesting about the three Nitro+ OC models is that they have TDPs tuned slightly below the reference models. The 6950 XT Nitro+ OC has a 46W lower TDP, the 6750 XT Nitro+ OC has a 20W lower TDP while the 6650 XT Nitro+ OC has a 16W lower TDP. It goes further down when the 'Silent' BIOS is enabled. Despite that, the GPUs are able to operate at a higher standard frequency which is impressive.

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6950 XT Toxic and Nitro+ SE are able to operate at much higher clock speeds and also feature a slightly lower TDP than reference designs. The Toxic is close to its 335W wall but can be extended to 346W for up to 2565 MHz. This is a 2% increase over the RX 6900 XT Toxic Extreme which ran up to 2525 MHz but had an OC BIOS power rating of 400W. Just like the previous Toxic Extreme, the new model will come in a Hybrid cooled package while the Nitro+ OC models will feature a triple-fan design.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs: