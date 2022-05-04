  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT 3DMark Synthetic Benchmarks Leak Out – 6950 XT Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti In Time Spy & Fire Strike

By Hassan Mujtaba
With just a few days left in the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Refresh lineup, we thought we would share the synthetic performance benchmarks of all three cards including the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT within various 3DMark tests.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Synthetic Performance Benchmarks Leaked: RX 6950 XT Flagship Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti In Time Spy and Fire Strike

Yesterday, we gave you the first look at the full and final specifications of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup which will include the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT cards. The performance results we are sharing for these cards are based on reference designs that run at the boosted clock speeds we reported yesterday. The test platform includes a Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU running DDR4-3600 memory on the latest 22.10-220411n drivers within the Windows 10 OS.

AMD Navi 31 RDNA 3 GPUs For High-End Radeon RX 7000 Allegedly Feature PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 Support, Up To 128 GB/s Transfer Rates

The benchmarks include results from all three cards within various 3DMark Synthetic benchmarks such as Time Spy, Fire Strike, 11, and Port Royal. First up, we have 3DMark Time Spy where the RX 6950 XT is faster than the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti, RX 6750 XT is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and the RX 6650 XT is faster than the RTX 3060. Do note that we also compared the RTX 3090 Ti with a heavy overclock of around 2200 MHz and memory clocked in at 23.5 Gbps. The RTX 3090 Ti scores 22408 points in the graphics test which is a 1% increase over the 6950 XT running at reference clocks. The Radeon graphics card will have no problem surpassing this performance with a minor overclock to the GPU and memory.

Now a comparison with other graphics cards is provided below but to keep in mind that they are running different test setups so performance results may vary in final testing:

3DMark Fire Strike has been a strong suit for AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards and RDNA 2 in particular. Here we see a repeat of what we saw in the Time Spy benchmarks and you can have a look yourself:

Moving over to 3DMark Port Royal, here we see NVIDIA retain its lead thanks to the more advanced RT core architecture. The Radeon RX 6950 XT offers RT performance close to an RTX 3080 but is unable to match it. The RX 6750 XT is around as fast as an RTX 2080 but much slower than an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card while the RX 6650 XT is just slightly faster than the RTX 3050 in this performance test.

We also added 3DMark 11 numbers for the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT in the mix for you to enjoy and compare:

AMD RDNA 3 ‘GFX11’ GPU Patches Enable VCN4 Support But Lack AV1 Encoding

Once again, all of these results are for reference models but it looks like AIBs are already working on models that will work at over 2.5 GHz for all three designs. As spotted by Videocardz (Chiphell Forums), Sapphire's lineup, which leaked not long ago, will have a dual BIOS design across all three variants and will come in various Toxic and Nitro flavors.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh 3DMark Synthetic Benchmarks (Full):

Benchmark NameAPIBenchmarkAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6650 XT
Time SpyDX12Score196961364010493
Time SpyDX12Graphics222091399910262
Time SpyDX12CPU120031191112029
Time Spy ExtremeDX12Score935162714731
Time Spy ExtremeDX12Graphics1074364614634
Time Spy ExtremeDX12CPU539753775375
Port RoyalDXRScore1082463594697
Port RoyalDXRGraphics1082463594697
Port RoyalDXRTest 1502921.75
Fire StrikeDX11Score438233283726594
Fire StrikeDX11Graphics619503830529520
Fire StrikeDX11CPU295932971529364
Fire StrikeDX11Combined176551714314045
Fire Strike ExtremeDX11Score275751766412828
Fire Strike ExtremeDX11Graphics303801856113559
Fire Strike ExtremeDX11CPU296452964029413
Fire Strike ExtremeDX11Combined1533488305690
Fire Strike UltraDX11Score1486291496802
Fire Strike UltraDX11Graphics1515991466735
Fire Strike UltraDX11CPU296322970229435
Fire Strike UltraDX11Combined784745003272
3DMark 11DX11Score511964066636496
3DMark 11DX11Graphics754794993342496
3DMark 11DX11CPU271352728026820
3DMark 11DX11Combined246052456124157

Sapphire's Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Possibly Detailed

So about the alleged Sapphire Radeon RX 6000 leak, the AIB is working on its flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT TOXIC design along with RX 6950 XT Nitro+ SE, RX 6950 XT Nitro+, RX 6750 XT Nitro+ and RX 6650 XT Nitro+ custom models. These cards will not only feature custom designs but will also adopt factory overclocks and higher TGPs stored within their BIOS. Following is a look at the line:

  • Sapphire RX 6950 XT Toxic: 332W (2310/2532 MHz) / 346W OC BIOS (2343/2565 MHz)
  • Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ SE: 303W (2162/2368 MHz) / 325W OC BIOS (2226/2435 MHz)
  • Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ OC: 289W (2116/2324 MHz) / 284W S BIOS (2100/2310 MHz)
  • Sapphire RX 6750 XT Nitro+ OC: 230W (2554/2623 MHz) / 200W S BIOS (2495/2600 MHz)
  • Sapphire RX 6650 XT Nitro+ OC: 164W (2523/2694 MHz) / 157W S BIOS (2486/2680 MHz)

What's interesting about the three Nitro+ OC models is that they have TDPs tuned slightly below the reference models. The 6950 XT Nitro+ OC has a 46W lower TDP, the 6750 XT Nitro+ OC has a 20W lower TDP while the 6650 XT Nitro+ OC has a 16W lower TDP. It goes further down when the 'Silent' BIOS is enabled. Despite that, the GPUs are able to operate at a higher standard frequency which is impressive.

Alleged clocks and power limits of Sapphire's custom Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup have leaked out. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)
Alleged clocks and power limits of Sapphire's custom Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup have leaked out. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6950 XT Toxic and Nitro+ SE are able to operate at much higher clock speeds and also feature a slightly lower TDP than reference designs. The Toxic is close to its 335W wall but can be extended to 346W for up to 2565 MHz. This is a 2% increase over the RX 6900 XT Toxic Extreme which ran up to 2525 MHz but had an OC BIOS power rating of 400W. Just like the previous Toxic Extreme, the new model will come in a Hybrid cooled package while the Nitro+ OC models will feature a triple-fan design.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6650 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
GPUNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXNavi 22 XTNavi 22 XTNavi 23 XTNavi 23 XT
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size520mm2520mm2336mm2336mm2237mm2237mm2
Transistors26.8 Billion26.8 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion
Compute Units808040403232
Stream Processors512051202560256020482048
TMUs/ROPs320 / 128320 / 128160/64160/64128/64128/64
Game Clock2100 MHz2015 MHz2495 MHz2424 MHz2410 MHz2359 MHz
Boost Clock2310 MHz2250 MHz2600 MHz2581 MHz2635 MHz2589 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs13.31 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs10.79 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs
Memory Size16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Clock18 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps17.5 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth576 GB/s512 GB/s432 GB/s384 GB/s280 GB/s256 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s1326 GB/s1278 GB/s468.9 GB/s444.9 GB/s
TBP335W300W250W230W180W160W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x8PCIe 4.0 x8
Price~$1099 US$999 US~$499 US$479 US~$399 US$379 US

